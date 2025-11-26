Three Virginia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday vs Virginia
Virginia is looking to punch its ticket to Charlotte on Saturday against its in-state rival, Virginia Tech. It will be a big game at Scott Stadium and one the Hoos must play at a high level in order to win. First, they have to slow down several key players if they want to come out on top with a victory.
1. QB Kyron Drones
Drones is in his final season with Virginia Tech and has been a key player in this era for the Hokies. He is having a solid season for the program and has to key ACC wins over NC State and California. Virginia Tech also had Louisville on the ropes in its matchup a few weeks back. Drones has thrown for 1,841 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He’s been even better on the ground and has rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns (leads team). His best game came against Wofford in a 38-6 win, where he threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns. What makes Drones dangerous is in the RPO game. He is the perfect quarterback for it and makes you decide what you’re going to do at the mesh point in a quick second. With the various options the Hokies have at tight end and wide receiver, it puts the defense in a no-man's land, especially with the threat of Drones being able to keep it for a big gain. Head coach Tony Elliot talked about the challenge of defending Drones and the running game.
"That's what I would do. I would make you stop the run. I told the guys at any given point they got about 440 pounds of running back in the backfield between the tailbacks and the quarterback. But the quarterback has the ability to throw too. So you got to play assignment sound football. They stress you with their scheme.
They're going to pull you apart. They're going to cut your defense at some point. All of their backs plus the quarterback can run through a single tackler. So you're gonna have to swarm and gang (tackle), hit these guys low, get them on the ground."
2. DL Kemari Copeland
The junior defensive lineman is having a career year for the Hokies. Copeland has 45 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and an interception. He is a tough player to run the ball against because he is so gap sound and knows how to clog up the lanes. Copeland has registered a 79.6 Pro Football Focus grade on defense. He also has a 78.7 rush defense grade, and a 77.8 tackling grade. He has had several big games this year. Against California, he couldn’t be stopped. Copleand finished with seven tackles and three sacks in the 42-34 win in double overtime. He had another stellar game against Miami, finishing with six tackles. It will be vital that the Virginia offensive line blocks Copeland and doesn’t allow him to wreck the game.
3. WR Ayden Greene
Greene is the leading receiver this season for the Hokies and has been the main target for Drones this season. He burst onto the scene in week one against South Carolina, finishing with five catches for 71 yards. He put together another strong effort and his best game of the season against Miami, finishing with five catches for 95 yards. Greene is known for his explosiveness and ability to break away and take it the distance. He is a shifty wide receiver who doesn’t need much daylight to make a defense pay. With his big-play ability, Virginia will have to be cognizant of where he is on the field. While the running game with Drones and Marcellous Hawkins has been great this year, the Hokies can easily go over the top and hit Greene for a big play. He will be one to account for on Saturday.
