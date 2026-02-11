Former Virginia Running Back J’Mari Taylor Invited to NFL Combine

The Virginia Cavaliers have done a phenomenal job navigating their offseason between recruitment and the transfer portal. Head coach Tony Elliott landed key players who are expected to have an immediate impact on the field. However, as much as they've gained in recent months, they've also faced a significant amount of losses, including veterans who led the Cavaliers to the ACC Championship Game in 2025.

Among the departures was senior running back J'Mari Taylor. During his 2025 campaign, he rushed 222 times for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He quickly emerged and left a permanent mark on the program, bringing UVA back up to a place of serious ACC contention.

In December, Taylor declared for the NFL draft, forcing the Cavaliers to take a massive hit to their offensive unit. Now, he's received an invite to the NFL Combine as his next step toward his professional career.

Taylor Invited to NFL Combine

Alongside 318 other prospects, Taylor was invited to the NFL Combine, which is scheduled from Feb. 23 through March 2 in Indianapolis. He is among a group of 21 total running backs from across the nation who were invited.

On his way to Indianapolis‼️ Congrats to J’Mari Taylor on his invite to the #NFLCombine#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/EFY3zQdT4N — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) February 11, 2026

"The National Invitational Camp (NIC) is the Super Bowl of the player development process. Also known as the NFL Scouting Combine, this four-day, invitation-only event allows NFL scouts to evaluate that year's top draft-eligible college players on a variety of medical, mental and physical criteria. Only 300 or so players attend each year."

Throughout his 2025 campaign in Virginia, he proved himself time and time again. His skill is undeniable, and his passion for the game is unmatched. Following one of UVA's games back in November, Elliott sat down for a media appearance and stated:

"First of all, available. He finds a way to stay healthy. Even though he's banged up a little bit, he is available. And then on Saturday, no matter how he's feeling, he just plays. And then I think his ability has really come to light, especially at this level in this league. His ability to make people miss, his ability to run behind his pads, his ability to have the vision to find the cuts, and he's just a competitor. And so being available every single day, he's a competitor, and he enjoys playing football. And he shows up every day ready to work and get back."

This is a major step in the right direction for Taylor, inching closer to what could soon become a successful professional career.

