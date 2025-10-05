Tony Elliott Explains "No Ugly Win" Mentality Following UVA's Upset vs Louisville
During the first quarter, Virginia managed to score their first defensive touchdown of the season after cornerback Donavon Platt picked up Isaac Brown's disastrous fumble. This immediately gave the Cavaliers a 7-0 lead, but their celebrations didn't last for long. Shortly after, Miller Moss ran one yard for a touchdown, which put Louisville on the board. From then on, it was a tight matchup through and through.
Toward the end of the game, the tied score led to a second consecutive overtime period, but UVA did not let up. With what seems to be a major boost in confidence on the field, they pulled off yet another upset in an overtime thriller. The Cavaliers' defense really stepped up its game and showed exactly what they're capable of.
UVA Finally Overcomes Louisville
Simply put, Louisville was expected to win Saturday's week six matchup over Virginia. However, in true UVA fashion this season, the Cavaliers are not willing to accept defeat.
As Elliott stated in his post-game press conference:
"Yeah, it feels good. And I tell you what, being that I'm an ACC guy, I mean, every year I had to go through Louisville, right? It was always a big game with Louisville back when we had the two divisions on that other side... So man, I got a lot tremendous amount of respect for Louisville just in general as a program, but also for Coach Brohm, and what he's done since he's been there. They've won a bunch of football games. They got a really good football team. They're going to beat, you know, a lot more opponents down the road. Just happy that we were able to come out on the right side of the win-loss call."
Elliott firmly stated that there are no ugly wins in football. Ultimately, a win is a win, and that's what UVA did on Saturday. He expressed his utmost respect for Louisville, but made it clear how proud he was of his program's performance.
"I think that managing the success of last week, and we didn't play our best last week, and we found a way to win. And so I think that's what they were leaning on. They leaned on that confidence coming out of that game to just believe all the way until the end... Super proud of our guys and hey, man, a win's a win in this conference," he explained. "You take them. I've been a part of some quote on quote ugly wins. There's truly no ugly wins. We came up here with the objective to win, and the young men, super proud of them for their effort to just find a way."
Virginia is quickly solidifying itself as a legitimate ACC title contender this year. Heading into Saturday's matchup, they were ranked No. 24, but that is likely to change considering the heat that they brought to the field.
The Cavaliers are undeniably on an incredible hot streak, but will they be able to keep driving up the momentum and take opponents out? Elliott has great confidence in his program, but time will tell if this streak is temporary or if they will continue seeing success.