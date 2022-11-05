Skip to main content

Tony Elliott Gives Injury Update on Virginia Wide Receivers

Elliott provided injury updates on Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Lavel Davis Jr., who missed Saturday's game against UNC

Virginia came up just short of handing No. 17 North Carolina its first ACC loss of the season, as the Tar Heels escaped Charlottesville with a 31-28 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday. 

UVA fielded one of its better performances of the season despite being without four starters at the offensive skill positions. Running back Perris Jones was ruled out earlier this week, but it was a total shock on Saturday morning when we learned that starting wide receivers Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Lavel Davis Jr. would all miss the game against North Carolina due to injuries. 

Thompson and Wicks were seen on the sideline in sweatpants, not dressed for the game, while Lavel Davis Jr. was not spotted on the sidelines at all before or during the game. 

After the game, Elliott confirmed to the media that all three receivers had sustained injuries during practice this week. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, Elliott also said that none of the injuries to Thompson, Wicks, or Davis are expected to be long-term injuries. 

"I think Wicks is probably the longer-term of all of them with the bone bruise that he has coming off of that," Elliott said. "There's nothing that we believe will be too long-term. It's more going to be pain tolerance."

Keytaon Thompson was seen wearing a boot on his foot during Saturday's game. Elliott did not elaborate on the nature of Thompson's injury, but said that he is expected to be cleared for practice this week. 

"KT was a decision that - trying to do what's best for him and the football team," Elliott said. "And we felt like not risking it this week being able to give him a little bit of time to recover, but we expect him to be back in practice next week, ready to go."

Elliott didn't say much about Lavel Davis Jr., but indicated that his injury should be fairly short-term as well. 

"Lavel will be a day-to-day situation," Elliott said in the press conference. 

Watch Tony Elliott's full postgame press conference here:

