Tony Elliott on Watch List for Prestigious Honor During 2025 Season
The college football season is approximately halfway done, and the year thus far has been anything but uneventful. Between upsets, overtime thrillers, grueling injuries and historic moments, this has been a campaign for the books for many programs across the country, including the Virginia Cavaliers. To the surprise of many, Virginia is experiencing one of its greatest seasons in recent years.
Prior to the Cavaliers' 2025 campaign, head coach Tony Elliott was under immense scrutiny. Uncertainty loomed as to whether or not he had the ability to guide the Cavaliers' program to success. Now in his fourth season leading UVA, Elliott's program seems to be on a positive trajectory.
Elliott Named to Midseason Watch List
The Dodd Trophy stands as one of the most prestigious awards in college football to date. On Wednesday, the Dodd Trophy released its midseason watch list, including 24 of the top college football coaches in the nation.
"The first half of the 2025 season has already delivered thrilling competition and strong performances from coaches and players alike," said Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry. "Those named to our midseason list have not only guided their teams to success, but have also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to education and community involvement."
Representing the ACC alongside Elliott are Jeff Brohm of Louisville, Mario Cristobal of Miami and Brent Key of Georgia Tech. Each ACC program has performed at high levels this season, but UVA has arguably made the biggest comeback out of them all. Outside of the ACC, there are 10 SEC coaches mentioned, as well as four in the Big Ten and the Big 12. Additionally, the AAC has one coach, Alex Golesh of USF. Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman is representing the independent institution category.
"During what is The Dodd Trophy's 50th anniversary season, this group of coaches continues to embody the values that make college football and this award so special," said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan, per the Peach Bowl release. "Each of them has achieved success where it matters most — by guiding their student-athletes to excel in competition, in academics and most importantly, in life, which is the true spirit of Coach Dodd."
The Dodd Trophy recognizes the nation's leading football coaches for their "impact on their players, schools and communities." Considering that Elliott has been in the hot seat for quite some time prior to the season, this is a major step in the right direction for UVA.
The Cavaliers currently own an overall record of 6-1 and are 3-0 in conference play. They've also risen in the AP Top 25 to No. 16 and have displayed consistent improvement each week. Elliott has maintained the utmost confidence in his program, while balancing humility with discipline — the ultimate combination for any successful football program.
As the season progresses, Virginia will be facing some talented programs, but they are favored to win most of the matchups. Time will tell, but will UVA reach the ACC Championship this year?