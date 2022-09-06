Skip to main content
Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

See who the Virginia coaching staff selected as the players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams

As revealed by head coach Tony Elliott during Tuesday's press conference, the Virginia football program has a new postgame tradition. After each game, the Virginia coaching staff will get together and decide on three players of the game - one for each phase. 

Following UVA's win over Richmond on Saturday, the coaching staff picked running back Perris Jones as the offensive player of the game, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II as the defensive player of the game, and Elijah Gaines as the special teams player of the game. 

Jones became the first UVA running back since 2018 to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark in a game and also had one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. Gaines' efforts did not show in the box score, but he led a UVA special teams unit that did not allow a single punt to be returned and held Richmond to just one kick return for 15 yards. Virginia's punt coverage unit also downed one of Daniel Sparks' punts at Richmond's three-yard line. 

Fentrell Cypress was the only defensive back to record a pass breakup against Richmond and he had three pass breakups in the game to go along with eight tackles, which was tied for second-most on the team. 

Elliott had a lot of positive things to say about Cypress, who is playing with confidence to start the 2022 season. See Elliott's comments on Fentrell Cypress II from Tuesday's press conference in the following video:

