Virginia Lacrosse Picks Up Another No. 1 Commit, Flipping McCabe Millon From Duke

McCabe Millon becomes the second No. 1 overall recruit to commit to Virginia in the last 24 hours. John Strohsacker/USA Lacrosse Magazine

The college lacrosse season doesn't start for another five months, but the UVA men's lacrosse program is racking up some major victories anyway.

For the second day in a row, Virginia has picked up a commitment from a player ranked No. 1 in his class. One day after Ryan Duenkel, Inside Lacrosse's No. 1 player in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to UVA, Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers struck again. McCabe Millon, the nation's top recruit in the class of 2023, who had been verbally committed to Duke for nearly a year, announced that he is decommitting from the Blue Devils and committing to Virginia in a social media post on Monday afternoon.

"My decision to make a change was very difficult and solely based on me and my comfort level and where I see myself the next few years. As I said last year, all the schools have so much to offer but I've decided that the University of Virginia is the place," Millon said in the post.

Millon, a five-star attackman out of McDonough School in Maryland, originally committed to Duke back in October of 2021, choosing the Blue Devils over Virginia, Georgetown, Maryland, North Carolina, and Notre Dame. Millon scored 50 goals and 28 assists this spring and led the Eagles to a MIAA championship.

With Millon's commitment, Virginia now has nine commits in the recruiting class of 2023, including attackman Chase Band, who flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Virginia on Sunday as well. Millon is the first five-star commit in UVA's 2023 recruiting class, but the class includes five four-star prospects, per Inside Lacrosse.

Virginia has now landed commitments from three of the last four No. 1 overall recruits and four of the last six: Connor Shellenberger (2019), Griffin Schutz (2021), McCabe Millon (2023), and Ryan Duenkel (2024).

What a recruiting spree for Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers.

