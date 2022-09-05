Virginia Basketball: Blake Buchanan and Two Recruiting Targets Visit UVA

Virginia basketball commit Blake Buchanan and his family pose with UVA head coach Tony Bennett at a Virginia football game during Buchanan's official visit to UVA. Blake Buchanan/TW

The opening weekend of the college football season was also a busy one for the UVA men's basketball program. Virginia hosted commit Blake Buchanan as well as a couple of targets in future recruiting classes on Grounds this weekend.

Buchanan, who announced his commitment to UVA over Gonzaga back on July 3rd, took his official visit to Virginia over the weekend. He was seen spending a lot of time with the current UVA men's basketball team, accompanying them to Friday's 'Paint the Town Orange' pep rally on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville and then attending the UVA football season-opener against Richmond on Saturday at Scott Stadium. It's never too early to start building chemistry with future teammates.

UVA got in on Buchanan before his recruiting stock skyrocketed this summer. Previously rated a three-star and the No. 161 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, Buchanan shot up a staggering 94 spots to No. 67 and is now a four-star in the latest recruiting rankings.

Thanks to some brilliant internet investigating from recruiting expert Hooz Got Next, we also got word that 2024 target Isaiah Abraham was at the UVA football game as well. Abraham was spotted in a picture with the Virginia basketball team - he's in the second photo in the below tweet in the white shirt.

Abraham, a four-star wing from Warrenton, Virginia, previously played at Highland High School, but transferred to Paul VI in Fairfax, Virginia this year. In addition to the offer he received from Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers on August 6th, Abraham has been offered by Villanova, Maryland, UConn, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Pittsburgh, Marquette, Kansas State, and Wichita State.

Virginia also hosted Nyk Lewis, a point guard from the class of 2025, this weekend. Lewis is a rising sophomore at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. and he already holds offers from Maryland, Bryant, George Mason, and Norfolk State.

We also learned this weekend that another 2025 target, Landon Vanderwarker from Columbus, Ohio, has scheduled an unofficial visit to UVA for November 12th.

