Tony Elliott Provides Key Injury Updates Ahead of Week Six Matchup vs Louisville
Virginia is the talk of the country after their big upset win over Florida State, but the Cavaliers now have to move on and get ready for a game that means just as much. UVA heads to Louisville this Saturday to face the Cardinals, who are 4-0 this season and looking to notch their biggest win to date.
Injury updates
When speaking with the media today, head coach Tony Elliott gave some updates on a few key players, including center Brady Wilson, who missed the game vs the Seminoles:
"Yeah, so Chandler (Morris), I haven't really heard much else about the thumb, so he's good. He's good to go. Looked fine yesterday in practice. Sparky's (Daniel Sparks) getting closer so we're hopeful that Sparky will be able to punt this week. Ethan Sipe played a few snaps in the game, but he'll be ready to roll. He's got another week and he'll be ready to roll. Played a little bit in the game, we're kind of easing him back in. But I'm hoping by the end of this week, he'll be ready for us to just kind of take all the restraints off and let him go. Brady (Wilson), I think Brady is another week away, but we're hopeful that after the bye week we'll get him back. Same thing with Wohlabaugh (David Wohlabaugh Jr.), by then Big Wallace (Wallace Unamba) will be back in practice. So I think the closest one really is Sparky, but Sipe will be ready to go."
Despite missing Wilson (and others) up front last Friday, Virginia's offense was still able to get what it wanted against Florida State. The offensive line has turned from a weakness into a strength this season and Elliott talked about how far they have come this season:
"Yeah, all you really need to look at is we got starting right tackle who started four games for us last year and now is back starting at right tackle for us is a converted tight end. Two years ago, he was a tight end. Now he’s starting at right tackle and playing good football for us, and you've seen (McKale) Boley get better. You’ve seen (Noah) Josey get better. The ability for Drake (Metcalf) to go from guard to center just goes to show the his ability to teach and develop and the buy-in that the guys have in that room and for (Kevin) Wigenton to go in from being pretty much injured the week before with an ankle to now playing 88 snaps at right guard versus a defensive front like Florida State and go in there and produce is really just a credit to Coach’s ability to teach and develop and the guys buy-in in that room."
This is going to be a big test for both teams this weekend. While Louisville is 4-0, there is still a lot to learn about them. They fell behind in games against James Madison and Pittsburgh, but found a way to come back. Virginia on the other hand has questions to answer on defense against a strong Louisville attack. It will be a fascinating game on Saturday afternoon.