Tony Elliott Receives Prestigious Honor After Virginia's Overtime Win Over Florida State
Prior to Virginia's Friday night matchup against Florida State, the level of UVA's capability was unclear. The Cavaliers were not expected to win the game, but they ultimately walked away with a shocking 46-38 victory. Now, they've landed themselves a spot on the AP Top 25 Poll and could continue to rise.
The Virginia-Florida State matchup was known to be one of the most important games of the Tony Elliott era. After spending 11 seasons under Dabo Swinney at Clemson, Elliott jumped ship to UVA in January of 2021. Expectations were high for Elliott right off the bat, and that year, Virginia's athletic director Carla Williams even stated, "... Coach Elliott is a winner, in every sense of the word."
Unfortunately, his tendency to win did not immediately translate to the Cavaliers' program. In fact, his first few years were undeniably a struggle and left him quite stumped. However, his groundbreaking upset on Friday could have just broken the cycle. As a result, Elliott has now received a well-deserved honor.
Tony Elliott's Latest Recognition
According to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, Elliott was recently named Dodd Coach of the Week. As reported by Madia, this honor comes from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl as a recognition for football coaches who lead their team to a significant victory.
"Coach Elliott and the Cavaliers showed tremendous poise and resilience in a high-pressure matchup," said Chairman Jim Terry. "Their ability to upset a top-10 opponent in such dramatic fashion reflects the leadership, character and preparation that The Dodd Trophy represents."
Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President also commended Elliott's efforts by stating:
"This victory characterizes everything Coach Elliott is building at Virginia. He has created a program grounded in discipline and perseverance. A win like this proves that he has the program heading in the right direction and we're looking forward to seeing what other milestones he's able to achieve while leading the Cavaliers."
Is Elliott Still in the Hot Seat?
Elliott has been under fire for most of his time with UVA, and while he is clearly on the rise, he isn't done with skeptics just yet. It’s going to take consistency and more success, particularly during their upcoming matchup on Saturday against Louisville. However, if there's anything that Elliott has made clear, it's that he will not give up on this program.
In his own words, "Adversity is a companion of a champion, and an enemy to the weak. And so we had to embrace the adversity. And that's really what this is about. And hopefully, we can change people from the inside out."
As the Cavaliers approach their matchup with Louisville, fans are hoping that UVA will be able to pull off another victory. The Cardinals are currently 4-0 and 1-0 in conference play — defeating them will not be easy, but neither was coming out on top over the Seminoles. If they could do it once, they can do it again, but time will tell if this is meant to be their comeback season under Elliott.