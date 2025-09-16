Tony Elliott Updates Key Injuries Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Stanford
UVA head coach Tony Elliott spoke with media ahead of this weekend's matchup against Stanford at Scott Stadium. Elliott gave some insight into when we could expect some key athletes buckle it back up for the Hoo's going forward.
1. Kam Robinson is back
The Hoo's linebacker finally returns to the starting lineup for the Virginia defense. Robinson missed the first three weeks of the season after suffering a collarbone injury during the first day of full padded practice this spring camp. The junior backer had a procedure to fix the issue and was forced to sit out the first few games on the UVA schedule.
"The plan was to let him warm up, and last week he practiced with non -contact, so we wanted him to get used to the game day routine since he'd been out for a couple weeks and that's why we allowed him to warm up."
Robinson's presence is certainly felt when he is available on the defensive of the ball. Earlier this year, Robinson was one of two Cavaliers to be named to Bruce Feldman's College Football Freaks List.
2. Noah Vaughn taking it slow
Noah Vaughn exploded for over 100 yards in the win over William & Mary before exiting the game early. Elliott alluded to the fact that the injury was not dire, but it could the training staff is being cautious with the running back.
"Noah [Vaughn] looks like a high ankle sprain. We do want to take some more pictures just to be safe, but you've got to wait until it's weight-bearing to be able to take those stress pictures. That could be a couple of weeks."
Vaughn is just one of many talented rushers UVA has utilized to lead its offensive unit so far this season. Virginia can lean on J'Mari Taylor, Harrison Waylee, and Xavier Brown this week.
3. Wallace Unamba's return set for after bye week
The 6'6", 335-pounder suffered a knee injury against NC State and did not play last week.
"[Wallace] Unamba realistically [returns] probably around the bye week just to let that knee calm down. I anticipate by after Louisville game, we should be getting 'Big Wall' back."
4. Cam Ross & Antonio Clary will be fully unleashed
Two important factors on all phases of the game will be all set to go against Stanford this week.
"Cam [Ross] is good to go. [Antonio] Clary should be turned loose. So, we are getting several guys back."
5. Daniel Sparks has a limited role
Punter and kick-off specialist Daniel Sparks will see his role diminished as he deals with a hip flexor issue. Sparks will only serve as the team's punter but will not be kicking off or holding on extra points.
"I think Sparks should be available to punt. We may take the duty of kick off away just for a little while because that's where he puts a little bit more stress on the leg. It was a hip flexor strain and you saw he was in there holding for us on our extra points. He just wanted to be careful there but I anticipate he'll be at least available to punt this weekend."
6. Da'Marcus Crosby II is ready to go
Crosby II brings a veteran presence to this UVA defensive backfield. The senior came to Charlottesville this season with 24 Conference USA appearances under his belt between New Mexico State and Sam Houston. Elliott said he suffered a minor setback last week.
"[Da'Marcus] Crosby II is dealing with a tooth issue that should be getting fixed this morning. We anticipate that he'll be ready to go."
The Texas native added five interceptions and 136 total tackles over the past two seasons.