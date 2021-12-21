Tony Elliott UVA Football Contract Breakdown

Skip to main content
    Virginia's new head football coach will make $4.1 million in his first season in Charlottesville
    Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

    Details have been revealed on the six-year deal Tony Elliott signed to become the head coach of the Virginia football program, as first reported on Monday night by Mike Barber at the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Elliott will make an estimated $4.1 million in his first season in 2022 and that payment will increase by around $150,000 every two seasons. 

    In his final season as Virginia head coach, Bronco Mendenhall's base salary was $3.5 million. 

    Here is a breakdown of Elliott's salary for the next six seasons at UVA: 

    Tony Elliott Virginia Football Head Coach Contract

    YearPayment

    2022

    $4.1 million

    2023

    $4.24 million

    2024

    $4.24 million

    2025

    $4.4 million

    2026

    $4.4 million

    2027

    $4.55 million

    The offer sheet Elliott signed included a $350,000 signing bonus and $40,000 for moving expenses. 

    The details of the contract stipulate an automatic extension if Virginia makes an appearance in the ACC Championship Game or if the Cavaliers have a 10-win season. 

    There is an $8 million buyout in the deal, but that amount will be lowered by $2 million each season. 

    Elliott's contract also includes the following bonus incentives: 

    Tony Elliott Contract Bonus Incentives

    IncentiveBonus

    ACC Championship Game appearance

    $50,000

    ACC Championship

    $100,000

    Bowl game appearance

    $25,000-$100,000

    College Football Playoff appearance

    $500,000

    Top 25 Final Ranking

    $50,000

    Top 20 Final Ranking

    $75,000

    Top 15 Final Ranking

    $100,000

    Top 10 Final Ranking

    $125,000

    Top 5 Final Ranking

    $150,000

    ACC Coach of the Year

    $75,000

    At Clemson, Elliott was one of the top-paid assistants in college football. In February of 2021, Elliott signed an extension that elevated his annual salary to $2 million. 

    Virginia has certainly made the decision to take the UVA football head coaching job a lucrative one for Tony Elliott. 

