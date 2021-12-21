Tony Elliott UVA Football Contract Breakdown

Details have been revealed on the six-year deal Tony Elliott signed to become the head coach of the Virginia football program, as first reported on Monday night by Mike Barber at the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Elliott will make an estimated $4.1 million in his first season in 2022 and that payment will increase by around $150,000 every two seasons.

In his final season as Virginia head coach, Bronco Mendenhall's base salary was $3.5 million.

Here is a breakdown of Elliott's salary for the next six seasons at UVA:

Year Payment 2022 $4.1 million 2023 $4.24 million 2024 $4.24 million 2025 $4.4 million 2026 $4.4 million 2027 $4.55 million

The offer sheet Elliott signed included a $350,000 signing bonus and $40,000 for moving expenses.

The details of the contract stipulate an automatic extension if Virginia makes an appearance in the ACC Championship Game or if the Cavaliers have a 10-win season.

There is an $8 million buyout in the deal, but that amount will be lowered by $2 million each season.

Elliott's contract also includes the following bonus incentives:

Incentive Bonus ACC Championship Game appearance $50,000 ACC Championship $100,000 Bowl game appearance $25,000-$100,000 College Football Playoff appearance $500,000 Top 25 Final Ranking $50,000 Top 20 Final Ranking $75,000 Top 15 Final Ranking $100,000 Top 10 Final Ranking $125,000 Top 5 Final Ranking $150,000 ACC Coach of the Year $75,000

At Clemson, Elliott was one of the top-paid assistants in college football. In February of 2021, Elliott signed an extension that elevated his annual salary to $2 million.

Virginia has certainly made the decision to take the UVA football head coaching job a lucrative one for Tony Elliott.

