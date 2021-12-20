Virginia Football Sets Two-Game Series with Indiana

The Virginia Cavaliers and Indiana Hoosiers football programs will meet two times in a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028, as announced by the two schools on Monday afternoon.

Virginia will host Indiana in Charlottesville on September 4th, 2027 and the Cavaliers will travel to play the Hoosiers in Bloomington on September 16th, 2028.

The all-time series between these two programs stands at 2-2, with all four games being played since 2009. Virginia beat Indiana in 2009 and 2011 and the Hoosiers defeated the Cavaliers in the last two meetings in 2017 and 2018.

This agreement comes as part of increased efforts to schedule matchups between schools in the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 after the three conferences announced an alliance back in August.

