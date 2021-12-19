Virginia OC Robert Anae Leaves Team, Will Not Coach in Fenway Bowl

Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae has left the UVA football program and will not coach or call plays in the Fenway Bowl on December 29th, as first reported by Mike Barber at the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Saturday. UVA quarterbacks coach Jason Beck will handle offensive play-calling in Virginia's bowl game against SMU.

Anae has been Virginia's offensive coordinator and primary play-caller since arriving in Charlottesville with Bronco Mendenhall in 2016. The Virginia offense has been one of the nation's best this season, ranking third among FBS programs in total offense.

Jason Beck also came with Mendenhall and Anae from BYU and has been UVA's quarterbacks coach since 2016. Beck has overseen the development of three consecutive record-breaking Cavalier quarterbacks in Kurt Benkert, Bryce Perkins, and Brennan Armstrong, who shattered several UVA passing records this season. Armstrong was tops in the ACC and second in the nation with 4,449 passing yards this season.

The Fenway Bowl will be the last game for Bronco Mendenhall as head coach of the Virginia football program. UVA announced the hiring of Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as Virginia's next head coach on December 10th.

It remains unclear who, if any, of Mendenhall's coaching staff will be retained on Elliott's staff at Virginia, but Elliott has indicated that those staff members will be given every opportunity to be evaluated to potentially remain at UVA going forward.

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl is scheduled for December 29th at 11am at Fenway Park in Boston.

