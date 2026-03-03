How Did The Loss To Duke Affect Virginia’s NCAA Tournament Seeding?

Virginia suffered a 77-51 loss to the Duke Blue Devils on the road at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. It wasn’t their best effort on either end of the floor, and they struggled mightily against the best team in the country.

How did it affect their NCAA Tournament seeding projections?

Latest projections

Coming into the matchup, the Cavaliers were projected as a No.4 seed in the NCAA tournament and despite the loss on the road not much has changed. Virginia sits in the same spot in the most updated bracketology on CBS Sports via David Cobb and Jacob Fetner. They are projected to get the second-highest seed in the ACC above North Carolina, Louisville, Miami, Clemson, NC State, and SMU.

The Hoos can secure a top seed in the ACC tournament and potentially get another shot at Duke in the title game if they handle business and come out on top in the other matchups. A potential win in a neutral setting against the top team in the country could propel them forward in projections and seeding with only four losses on the year. The Hoos did fall two spots in the latest AP Poll, but still have everything in front of them.

Virginia is looking to turn the page, and that starts with making adjustments and figuring out how to not let a loss against Duke linger and affect all of the success they have enjoyed in 2025-2026. The Hoos have a great front court, bench, and guard play that makes them dangerous come tournament time. Now it is all about looking through the front mirror and adjusting to the season winding down.

“There are always tactical adjustments. Uh, certainly we're always trying to refine our game and make sure that our guys feel good about their games. Coming off a tough loss like that, you know, my biggest job as their coach was to make sure that they don't lose their confidence. Also, remind them you know why they've put themselves in such a good position, because they are good. Why have we been good and just reminding them you know all the reasons why,” said Odom.

“Yeah, I mean, you turn the page. You make sure that these guys understand that they've done a great job so far this season. We're 25-4 now, you know, at the top of the conference and uh have a chance to finish really strong uh and have two really important games, you know, prior to heading into the conference tournament and then obviously the NCAA tournament after that. This is a good basketball team that we have here at UVA, and we want to make sure that we finish strong.”

Virginia is back at home tomorrow at 7:00 against Wake Forest.