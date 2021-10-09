Afonso's Brace Leads UVA to 2-1 Comeback Victory over Boston College

The Virginia men’s soccer team’s latest attempt at winning its first ACC game of the season did not start off very well, as Boston College scored an early goal in the 6th minute of the match.

But, the Cavaliers rallied behind sophomore Leo Afonso, who registered his first career brace, and the Hoos defeated Boston College 2-1 on Friday night at Klockner Stadium.

The Eagles struck first in the 6th minute on a goal by freshman Aidan Farwell, assisted by Drew Serafino and Mike Suski.

It took only 11 minutes for the Cavaliers to find an equalizer on a goal by Leo Afonso. In the 17th minute, Michael Tsicoulias sent a through ball from midfield into the box. Kome Ubogu and BC goalkeeper Brennan Klein slid for the ball and collided. The ball popped loose back to Afonso at the edge of the box and he drilled the shot on the open goal to tie the game.

The Virginia defense recovered well after allowing the goal and kept the Eagles scoreless for the remainder of the match. UVA goalkeeper Holden Brown made five saves, including three in the second half.

Still, Boston College threatened to take the lead again throughout the second half. BC outshot UVA 12-10 and shots on goal were 6-4 in favor of the Eagles.

In the second half, it was Virginia who broke through on another goal by Leo Afonso. In the 61st minute, Daniel Wright crossed the ball from the right edge of the box to Afonso, who cut towards the left post and headed it in for the game-winner.

The goal was Afonso’s team-leading fifth of the season. Afonso also registered the first brace of his collegiate career.

The Cavaliers held on to win 2-1 and captured their first ACC victory of the season.

With the win, Virginia improves to 4-6-2 overall and 1-4-0 in the ACC. Up next, UVA hosts Denver in the final non-conference matchup of the regular season on Monday at 6pm.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Spaanstra Scores Two, No. 2 Virginia Downs Boston College 3-0

Game Preview: Virginia at Louisville

UVA Defense Faces Tall Task Against Malik Cunningham

Mandy Alonso Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week