Top Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Reportedly Scheduled for Visit in Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers have been consumed by the ongoing transfer portal chaos since it opened yesterday. Several UVA players recently found their way to the portal, including Trell Harris, Kameron Courtney, Maddox Marcellus, Hunter Osborne and Grady Brosterhous. Now, Virginia's head coach Tony Elliott has some serious work to do in order to replenish his roster in preparation for a successful 2026 campaign. This is a hectic time for any college football program, but this is even more true for the Cavaliers.

The possibilities are endless in the portal, and if anyone knows how to use it wisely, it's Elliott, as proven by his fortune from it last year. As Virginia's players seem to be dropping like flies as they enter the portal, now is the time for Elliott to truly consider who he wants to bring on. According to some of the latest reports, it looks like one of the top linebackers hasn't ruled out UVA.

Ray Coney To Visit Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott hoists the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy after winning the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Virginia defeated Missouri 13-7. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tulsa linebacker Ray Coney has a lineup of schools he is scheduled to visit, and Virginia made that list. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker from Fairfield, Ohio originally played for ETSU, but transferred to Tulsa ahead of his 2025 campaign. This past season, he recorded 129 tackles and two sacks.

According to 247Sports Transfer Portal, Virginia is now in the mix for Coney, as he has a visit lined up for Jan. 6-7. However, there is some potential competition here, as he's also planning to visit Texas A&M on Jan. 3-4, Florida State on Jan. 4-5) and Purdue (Jan. 5-6).

Tulsa linebacker transfer Ray Coney has set the following visits, his agent @AliBarnes_DSG tells @mzenitz:



Texas A&M (Jan. 3-4)

Florida State (Jan. 4-5)

Purdue (Jan. 5-6)

Virginia (Jan. 6-7) https://t.co/FNtrHXLdr0 — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 3, 2026

Coney ranks seventh nationally in tackles and was also named first-team All-ACC. With Virginia's rising linebacker Maddox Marcellus now exploring the portal, this could be an ideal time for Elliott to try to bring Coney on. Marcellus is likely out of the mix, and Kam Robinson suffered a grueling ACL injury toward the end of the season, so his status and ability in 2026 remain uncertain at this time. It wouldn't hurt to take on an experienced linebacker to provide additional depth.

Virginia's defensive roster is going to need some work this offseason, so landing already experienced players will be critical if Elliott wants to bring the Cavaliers back to the ACC Championship Game, and potentially the highly touted College Football Playoff. Landing Coney would be a strong starting point in the portal this season, but will Coney find UVA to be a fit?

