Trell Harris Tabbed as an Under-The-Radar ACC Breakout Star By 247Sports
As the season quickly approaches, the preseason awards/projections have begun to file in for the Virginia Cavaliers, with 247Sports recently tabbing Virginia wide receiver Trell Harris as an under-the-radar breakout star in the ACC for the upcoming 2025 season.
Harris enters his second year with the Hoos and is looking to stay healthy after missing most of the 2024 season with a knee injury. The La Grange, Illinois, native immediately made an impact last year, scoring on the third play from scrimmage in the season opener against Richmond on a 35-yard touchdown reception. The play quickly showcased Harris's speed and deep threat ability, which he will look to utilize this upcoming season. Harris finished the game with two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.
The following week, Harris continued his momentum, posting seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. His 24-yard touchdown catch was the start of a Hoos comeback that saw them rally off back-to-back touchdowns to defeat the Demon Deacons 31-30 in Winston-Salem. In the fourth quarter, Harris totaled three catches for 47 yards and a score, flashing his value for the Cavaliers in clutch situations.
Against Maryland, Harris was once again up to the challenge, catching four passes for 72 yards, although his effort was not enough as the Hoos fell to the Terrapins 27-13. After the game, Harris was evaluated for a knee injury, which led to him having surgery to remove a minor bone fragment, sidelining him for the majority of the season.
After two months of recovery, Harris battled back to return for the season finale against Virginia Tech, hauling in two catches for 20 yards as he readjusted to play.
Harris emphasized getting healthy and staying healthy this spring for the upcoming season.
"It's the first time I've ever been hurt, the first time I've had surgery, the first time I even had an IV in my vein," said Trell Harris during a spring camp media availability about his knee injury. "Definitely being more in front of things as far as going to the training room every day, doing injury prevention stuff, not just catching on the back end."
Harris leads a wide receiver room alongside transfers Jahmal Edrine (Purdue), Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame), and Cam Ross (JMU) and returners Kameron Courtney, Suderian Harrison, Andre Greene Jr, and Eli Wood. At the same time, freshman Josiah Abdullah and Dillion Newton-Short will also look to make their presence felt in the Virginia wide receiver room, coached by Adam Mims.
"He is a game changer," said Adam Mims of Trell Harris during spring camp. "He's taken this [wide receiver] room by the reins, and he's shown the leadership that I've desired out of him and that he can be, which has been extremely encouraging."
Prior to Virginia, Harris played two seasons at Kent State, where he caught 26 passes for 400 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.4 yards per reception.
Now, headed into this year, many expect Harris to make an impact for new quarterback Chandler Morris as the Hoos look for their first winning season since 2019.