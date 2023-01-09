Two Virginia Offensive Linemen Transfer to ACC Schools

Two former Virginia offensive linemen announced their transfer portal destinations on Sunday, as Logan Taylor committed to Boston College and John Paul Flores committed to Louisville. Taylor and Flores, who both appeared in every game and logged a combined 15 starts on the UVA offensive line this season, became the latest in a growing list of Cavaliers who are transferring to rival ACC football programs.

A 6'6", 300-pound sophomore tackle from Nova Scotia who played at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, Logan Taylor appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2021 before starting all ten games on the UVA offensive line this season.

John Paul Flores transferred to Virginia from Dartmouth last January and started in five games at left guard for the Cavaliers this season. The 6'4" graduate student from Arlington, Texas suffered an injury in the game against Louisville that kept him out of the starting lineup the rest of the way, but he still appeared in each of UVA's 10 games this season.

Of the 14 Virginia football players who have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season, four have announced their transfer destinations as of Sunday night. All four of those players are transferring to schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

John Paul Flores has committed to Louisville and Logan Taylor is headed to Boston College. Former UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his commitment to NC State on Saturday and former Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II committed to Florida State last Sunday. Virginia will face three of these players next season, as Louisville, Boston College, and NC State are set to play UVA in the 2023 football season.

