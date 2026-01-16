UVA Could Have the Best Quarterback Room in the ACC After Additions Of Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein

The Virginia Cavaliers have been making headlines as of late after making some moves with their offensive unit. Before the transfer portal opened, one of the most pressing questions surrounding UVA involved its quarterback position. Veteran starter Chandler Morris attempted to get an additional year of eligibility, but ultimately, the NCAA denied him.

Around the same time, quarterbacks Brady Brosterhous and Daniel Kaelin entered the transfer portal. Adding to the mix in recent days, Bjorn Jurgensen also found his way to the portal. Needless to say, Virginia has faced a lot of disappointing losses this offseason, and it took quite some time for head coach Tony Elliott to take advantage of the portal.

However, when criticism was at an all-time high for Elliott, he started making waves, eventually replenishing his quarterback position with Missouri transfer Beau Pribula and Pittsburgh transfer Eli Holstein, both of whom are incredibly valuable additions to Virginia.

UVA Quarterbacks Could Top the ACC

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Taylor Wein (44) brings down Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Oklahoma won 17-6. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cavaliers finished their 2025 campaign 11-3 overall and have already cemented themselves as threats in the ACC. However, that was with Morris leading the pack, and now, Virginia is going to face an adjustment period with a new signal caller up front.

With that said, the Cavaliers are undoubtedly in good hands. Last year, Pribula recorded 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards at 67.4%, with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. As for Holstein, UVA's most recent quarterback addition, he completed 77 of 125 passes for 1,081 yards at 61.6%, recording 12 touchdowns and six interceptions along the way.

Having such a strong duo ready to go will help propel the Cavaliers early in the season. For now, UVA is gearing up for another round of grueling competition during the upcoming campaign, and as Elliott noted during his postgame press conference following Virginia's Gator Bowl victory:

"... I told the guys, I said, There's a couple of things I've been waiting to tell y'all. I got some good news and bad news for you. Good news, welcome to the 11-win club. Bad news is the season starts today. That's the reality, right, of where we're trying to evolve to as a program, is that it's always about what's next, it's always about the process. But I think this will give some momentum going into the off-season from a recruiting standpoint. Also, hopefully, from a retention standpoint, get guys to want to come back. Also, maybe shed some light nationally as to what we are, what we're building here in Charlottesville."

There are going to be strong signal callers in the ACC next season. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal), Darian Mensah (Duke), CJ Bailey (NC State), Mason Heintschel (Pittsburgh), Kevin Jennings (SMU), and Ethan Grunkemeyer (Virginia Tech) are all going to be All-ACC contenders next season, but UVA has just as talented players and maybe the deepest room of all the schools.

Retention, or the lack of, has been tough this offseason, but things are finally starting to fall into place for the Cavaliers. With Pribula and Holstein on board, 2026 could be UVA's year to win it all.

