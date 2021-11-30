Dontayvion Wicks and Jelani Woods Named First-Team All-ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its All-ACC Football Teams for the 2021 season on Tuesday and Virginia was represented with seven players on the first, second, and third teams.

Dontayvion Wicks was named First-Team All-ACC, becoming the first UVA wide receiver to do so since Olamide Zaccheaus in 2018. Wicks recorded 57 receptions for 1,203 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Joining Wicks on the All-ACC Offensive First Team was Jelani Woods, whose eight touchdowns and 598 receiving yards made him the first Cavalier tight end to be named First-Team All-ACC since 2008, when John Phillips did it.

Virginia placed three players on the All-ACC Second Team: Keytaon Thompson, Olusegun Oluwatimi, and Nick Jackson. Thompson received 77 votes as an all-purpose player after racking up 1,220 all-purpose yards this season. Oluwatimi was named Second-Team All-ACC after also winning an ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week award following Virginia’s victory over Illinois in week two. Nick Jackson led the ACC in tackles with 117 and was named to the All-ACC Second Team Defense.

Billy Kemp IV had the fifth-most receptions in the conference with 75, as well as 742 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Kemp was named to the All-ACC Third Team alongside quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who led the ACC in passing yards with 4,449 yards, nearly 400 more yards than the next closest quarterback.

UVA also had one All-ACC honorable mention in offensive lineman Bobby Haskins.

Full roster of All-ACC Football Teams for the 2021 season:

First-Team Offense

QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181

RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187

RB - Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154

WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186

WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161

WR - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)

WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)

TE - Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126

OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170

OT - Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104

OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156

OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65

C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86



First-Team Defense

DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189

DE - Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112

DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133

DT - Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)

DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)

LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 148

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134

LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 128

CB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110

CB - Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105

S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106

S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92



First-Team Special Teams

PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183

P - Trenton Gill, NC State, 142

SP - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146



Second-Team Offense

QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80

RB - Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120

RB - Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86

WR - Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126

WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110

WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91

TE - Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80

AP - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94

OT - Carter Warren, Pitt, 69

OG - Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62

OG - DJ Scaife, Miami, 56

C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62



Second-Team Defense

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108

DE - Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98

DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72

DT - Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69

LB - Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84

LB - Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)

CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)

CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)

S - Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76

S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68



Second-Team Special Teams

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 98

SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112



Third-Team Offense

QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68

RB - Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77

WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37

WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72

AP - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75

OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68

OT - Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44

OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53

OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53

C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 53



Third-Team Defense

DE - Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53

DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60

DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51

LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45

LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40

LB - Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39

CB - Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58

CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40

S - Cam'Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61

S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58



Third-Team Special Teams

PK - Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55

P - Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83

SP - Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57



Honorable Mention

QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 19

QB - Devin Leary, NC State, 18

RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 45

RB - Jaylan Knighton, Miami, 31

WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

WR - Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, 25

TE - Trae Barry, Boston College, 25

TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 22

TE - Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest, 18

TE - Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt, 16

AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 41

AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 38

OT - Zion Nelson, Miami, 41

OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 37

OT - Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, 27

OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 25

OT - Bobby Haskins, Virginia, 22

OT - Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, 15

OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 45

OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 42

OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 41

OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 37

OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 30

OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 28

OG - Jacob Monk, Duke, 24

OG - Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, 23

OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 21

C - Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke, 43

C - Owen Drexel, Pitt, 41

C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 38

C - Airon Servais, Syracuse, 20

C - Cole Bentley, Louisville, 19

C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 17

DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 49

DE - Marcus Valdez, Boston College, 23

DE - Daniel Joseph, NC State, 22

DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19

DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 50

DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 48

DT - Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech, 41

DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 36

DT - Josh Black, Syracuse, 32

DT - Djimon Brooks, Georgia Tech, 15

LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 38

LB - Luke Masterson, Wake Forest, 37

LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 35

LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 32

LB - C.J. Avery, Louisville, 31

LB - Phil Campbell III, Pitt, 18

LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 16

LB - John Petrishen, Pitt, 15

CB - Tony Grimes, North Carolina, 39

CB - Damarri Mathis, Pitt, 38

CB - Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 38

CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 35

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 34

CB - Caelen Carson, Wake Forest, 23

CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 22

CB - Shyheim Battle, NC State, 20

S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 52

S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 43

S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 42

S - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 39

S - Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, 37

S - Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, 31

S - Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville, 23

S - Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, 23

S - James Williams, Miami, 17

PK - Andy Borregales, Miami, 27

P - Will Spiers, Clemson, 22

SP - Jaylen Stinson, Duke, 43

SP - Cal Adomitis, Pitt, 26

