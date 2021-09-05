Behind Lights Out Defense, Virginia Crushes William & Mary 43-0 in Season Opener

Brennan Armstrong threw for 336 yards and scored four total touchdowns to lead the Hoos over the Tribe

There was certainly a lot of energy in Scott Stadium to start the game in Virginia’s season-opener against William & Mary on Saturday night. Fans decked out in orange packed the stands and made a lot of noise as they saw the Cavaliers take the field in person for the first time since 2019.

The UVA defense fed off of that crowd energy immediately, forcing William & Mary to a three-and-out on the game’s first possession. Billy Kemp returned the ensuing punt 55 yards deep into Tribe territory.

It took the UVA offense a little bit longer to shake the rust off, as the Hoos went three-and-out and settled for a field goal, which would be their only points of the first quarter.

Virginia eventually settled in at all three phases of the game, however, and behind a four-touchdown performance by Brennan Armstrong and lights-out play from the Cavalier defense, UVA crushed William & Mary 43-0 in the first game of the season.

The Virginia defense was solid from start to finish, holding William & Mary to just 183 total yards and, evidently, zero points on the board. The Tribe did not get a first down until their fifth drive of the game and were just 3/14 on third-down conversions.

Nick Jackson led the Virginia defense with 12 tackles.

With the defense keeping William & Mary at bay, the Virginia offense was given plenty of time to sort things out. After settling for the field goal on their first drive, the Cavaliers struggled to get into a rhythm offensively on their next three drives, which featured many unorthodox plays that were largely unsuccessful.

Midway through the second quarter, Brennan Armstrong found Dontayvion Wicks on back-to-back passing plays of 23 yards and 30 yards, respectively, which set up a two-yard Armstrong rushing touchdown. Wicks finished with four receptions for 94 yards.

William & Mary had some success on its next possession, driving 58 yards down the field, but the drive ended with a missed field goal.

UVA got the ball back with less than four minutes to go in the half and put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a five-yard touchdown reception by Ra’Shaun Henry in the back left corner of the end zone. Keytaon Thompson set up the touchdown with a third-down 40-yard run, dragging several William & Mary defenders with him down to the 7-yard line. Thompson also added four receptions for 63 yards.

Virginia led 17-0 at the half.

Virginia punted on its first drive of the second half, but then scored on each of its next four possessions.

William & Mary had another chance to get on the board, but Ethan Chang’s 36-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Nick Grant to preserve the shutout.

On the ensuing UVA drive, Brennan Armstrong hit Demick Starling on a deep pass for a 65-yard touchdown to make it 24-0. Armstrong completed 20 of 30 passing attempts for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.

Virginia had 545 total yards of offense, including 336 passing yards and 209 rushing yards.

Justin Duenkel hit a 25-yard field goal on the next drive to extend the UVA lead to 27 points. Duenkel made his first career field goals in the game, converting both of his field goal attempts and all five extra points.

William & Mary’s next drive was a disaster. The Tribe were called for holding and then the next snap sailed over the quarterback’s head and into the end zone for a safety, putting Virginia up 29-0.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Armstrong hit Ra’Shaun Henry for a 27-yard completion which set up another Armstrong rushing touchdown on the next play.

Former Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker Jr. scored his first career touchdown as a Cavalier on the next drive, a nine-yard run to make the score 43-0, which would hold as the final score.

Next week, Virginia hosts Big Ten opponent Illinois (1-1) in an early 11am start at Scott Stadium.