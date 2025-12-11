Virginia Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

The regular season is over for Virginia, but the program is still going to be chasing their 11th win of the year when they face Missouri in the Gator Bowl. It was one of the best seasons in program history, but for Tony Elliott and UVA to maintain this level of success, they are going to have to dip into the transfer portal again.

Last offseason, Virginia attacked the transfer portal and completely remade their team. Chandler Morris, Mitchell Melton, J'Mari Taylor, and many others made positive impacts this season, but UVA is going to have a lot of holes to fill.

While the portal does not officially open until January 2nd, players are already declaring their intentions to enter. Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest Virginia transfer portal news!

All Incoming Transfers to Virginia

Player Position Previous School Eligibility Transfer Rating

All Departures from Virginia via the Transfer Portal

Player Position New School Eligibility

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact

How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally

Biggest Winners and Questions Still Remaining

More Virginia Football News: