Cavaliers Now

Virginia Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

This article breaks down all the offseason transfer portal activity for (Team Name)'s college football program, covering every addition and departure, position-by-position impact, and what it means for the team's future.
Jackson Caudell|
Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott greets players during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott greets players during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In this story:

Virginia Cavaliers

The regular season is over for Virginia, but the program is still going to be chasing their 11th win of the year when they face Missouri in the Gator Bowl. It was one of the best seasons in program history, but for Tony Elliott and UVA to maintain this level of success, they are going to have to dip into the transfer portal again.

Last offseason, Virginia attacked the transfer portal and completely remade their team. Chandler Morris, Mitchell Melton, J'Mari Taylor, and many others made positive impacts this season, but UVA is going to have a lot of holes to fill.

While the portal does not officially open until January 2nd, players are already declaring their intentions to enter. Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest Virginia transfer portal news!

All Incoming Transfers to Virginia

Player

Position

Previous School

Eligibility

Transfer Rating

All Departures from Virginia via the Transfer Portal

Player

Position

New School

Eligibility

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact

How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally

Biggest Winners and Questions Still Remaining

More Virginia Football News:

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/Football