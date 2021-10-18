Virginia-BYU Football Kickoff Time Set for 10:15pm

Cavalier fans on the East Coast will be in for a late night on October 30th, as the Virginia football team plays at BYU in a game that will kickoff at 10:15pm, EST.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its full slate game times for week nine of the college football season as Virginia's game against BYU will be the nightcap with a 10:15pm ET/8:15pm MT kickoff time.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

