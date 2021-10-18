    • October 18, 2021
    Virginia-BYU Football Kickoff Time Set for 10:15pm

    Photo courtesy of Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports

    UVA football's game at BYU will be a late-night kickoff on Saturday, October 30th
    Cavalier fans on the East Coast will be in for a late night on October 30th, as the Virginia football team plays at BYU in a game that will kickoff at 10:15pm, EST. 

    The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its full slate game times for week nine of the college football season as Virginia's game against BYU will be the nightcap with a 10:15pm ET/8:15pm MT kickoff time. 

    The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

