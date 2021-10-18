Virginia Places Four on ACC Football Team of the Week

Following their crushing 48-0 win over Duke on Saturday, the Virginia Cavaliers were well-represented with four players on the ACC Team of the Week for week seven of the college football season.

Brennan Armstrong (quarterback), Bobby Haskins (offensive lineman), Mandy Alonso (defensive lineman), and Dontayvion Wicks (receiver) were named ACC Players of the Week.

Brennan Armstrong became only the second quarterback in UVA history to win the ACC Quarterback of the Week Award four times in a single season, joining Shawn Moore. In just three quarters of play, Armstrong threw for 364 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown and lead UVA to a 48-0 victory over Duke on Saturday. Armstrong remains the leading passer in the nation with 2,824 passing yards.

Bobby Haskins won the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week award for the first time in his career and became the second offensive lineman to win the award this season, joining Olusegun Oluwatimi. At the left tackle position, Haskins allowed zero quarterback pressures and had seven pancake blocks.

Dontayvion Wicks also named to the ACC Team of the Week for the first time in his career, as he was named ACC Co-Receiver of the Week alongside North Carolina's Josh Downs. Wicks hauled in seven receptions for 125 yards, the top receiving mark among ACC receivers this week, including a 20-yard touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone.

Mandy Alonso was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second time this season. Alonso had four tackles as a crucial part of a defensive effort which held Duke running back Mataeo Durant, one of the top running backs in the country, to just 82 yards and zero scores. The UVA defense shut out an ACC opponent for the first time since 2008.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Basketball Ranked No. 25 in AP Preseason Poll

Kihei Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List

Virginia-BYU Football Kickoff Time Set for 10:15pm

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

UVA Lacrosse Nearly Stuns Team USA at Fall Classic