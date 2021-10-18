Publish date:
UVA Basketball Ranked No. 25 in AP Preseason Poll
Virginia is ranked in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll for the 18th time
The Associated Press released its Preseason Top 25 Poll for the upcoming college basketball season on Monday and the Virginia Cavaliers made the cut as the No. 25 team in the rankings.
This marks the 18th time that Virginia has been ranked in the Preseason Top 25. UVA has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in 21 consecutive polls dating back to the 2019-2020 season.
Virginia is one of four teams ranked in the Preseason Top 25, joining Duke (No. 9), North Carolina (No. 19), and Florida State (No. 20).
Full AP Preseason Top 25 Poll:
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Villanova
- Texas
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Baylor
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Memphis
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Houston
- Arkansas
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Florida State
- Maryland
- Auburn
- St. Bonaventure
- Connecticut
- Virginia
