    • October 18, 2021
    UVA Basketball Ranked No. 25 in AP Preseason Poll

    Photo courtesy of Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Virginia is ranked in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll for the 18th time
    Author:

    The Associated Press released its Preseason Top 25 Poll for the upcoming college basketball season on Monday and the Virginia Cavaliers made the cut as the No. 25 team in the rankings.

    This marks the 18th time that Virginia has been ranked in the Preseason Top 25. UVA has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in 21 consecutive polls dating back to the 2019-2020 season.

    Virginia is one of four teams ranked in the Preseason Top 25, joining Duke (No. 9), North Carolina (No. 19), and Florida State (No. 20).

    Full AP Preseason Top 25 Poll:

    1. Gonzaga
    2. UCLA
    3. Kansas
    4. Villanova
    5. Texas
    6. Michigan
    7. Purdue
    8. Baylor
    9. Duke
    10. Kentucky
    11. Illinois
    12. Memphis
    13. Oregon
    14. Alabama
    15. Houston
    16. Arkansas
    17. Ohio State
    18. Tennessee
    19. North Carolina
    20. Florida State
    21. Maryland
    22. Auburn
    23. St. Bonaventure
    24. Connecticut
    25. Virginia

