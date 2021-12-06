Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Virginia OT Bobby Haskins Enters Transfer Portal

    The senior offensive tackle appeared in 45 games over the past four seasons for the Cavaliers
    Author:

    Virginia senior offensive lineman Bobby Haskins has entered the transfer portal, as initially reported on Monday by Matt Zenitz at On3 Sports. 

    Haskins, a fourth-year senior from Fairfield, Connecticut, appeared in 45 games over the past four seasons for the Cavaliers. A starter at the left tackle position this season, Haskins was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after allowing zero pressures and recording seven pancake blocks in Virginia's 48-0 victory over Duke. 

    Despite his many contributions to the Virginia football program, Haskins will perhaps be most remembered for his role in the failed lateral play late in UVA's loss to Virginia Tech in the regular season finale. 

    Haskins becomes the fifth Cavalier to enter the transfer portal this week and is the second UVA offensive lineman to transfer in the last two days, joining Joe Bissinger, who announced his decision to enter the portal on Saturday. 

    Quarterbacks Jacob Rodriguez and Ira Armstead and defensive lineman Jordan Redmond were the other three Cavaliers to enter the transfer portal this week. 

    More Virginia football news and storylines

    Bronco Mendenhall: Fenway Bowl Was Preferred Destination for UVA Football

    Read More

    SMU Mustangs: A First Look at Virginia’s Bowl Game Opponent

    Virginia Set to Play SMU in the Inaugural Fenway Bowl

    Ten Candidates for the Virginia Football Head Coaching Job

    Live Updates: College Football Bowl Selections

    UVA Sports World Reacts to Bronco Mendenhall’s Resignation

    Why Did Bronco Mendenhall Resign?

    Bobby Haskins Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia OT Bobby Haskins Enters Transfer Portal

    1 minute ago
    Fenway Park
    Football

    Bronco Mendenhall: Fenway Bowl Was Preferred Destination for UVA Football

    24 minutes ago
    Tanner Mordecai SMU Mustangs football
    Football

    SMU Mustangs: A First Look at Virginia’s Bowl Game Opponent

    3 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers women's squash
    All Sports

    Virginia Squash Teams Dominate Weekend of Competition

    13 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
    All Sports

    UVA Women’s Basketball Beats George Washington 62-53 for Second-Straight Win

    18 hours ago
    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Set to Play SMU in the Inaugural Fenway Bowl

    22 hours ago
    Alabama Crimson Tide football, Georgia Bulldogs football
    Football

    Live Updates: College Football Bowl Selections

    22 hours ago
    Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs football
    Football

    Updating the College Football Playoff Picture on Championship Saturday

    Dec 4, 2021