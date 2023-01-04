UVA's Anthony Johnson Headed to Indianapolis for NFL Scouting Combine

Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson has officially accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, held from February 27th through March 6th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Johnson initially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft back on December 2nd, a decision that came as no surprise as he had exhausted all of his eligibility. Then came the decision of the NCAA five days later to grant an additional year of eligibility to any UVA senior whose eligibility expired at the end of the 2022 season, opening the door for a potential return for Johnson and a few other super-seniors on the Virginia roster. But, it appears that Johnson has reconfirmed his decision to go pro, accepting an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The outcome of the NCAA's ruling has been a mixed bag for Virginia. There were eight players who had the option for an "extra" extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, but only two of those players are expected to take advantage of the additional year to return to UVA: defensive tackle Aaron Faumui and defensive end Kam Butler will return to Virginia for the 2023 season. Anthony Johnson, Devontae Davis, Keytaon Thompson, Jack Camper, and Darrius Bratton will not return to UVA in 2023, while Billy Kemp IV will play another season of college football, but will do so at another program, as he entered the transfer portal last Friday.

Anthony Johnson made a huge leap in his final season of college football in 2022, recording 51 tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions. His development into a lockdown corner was a key part of Virginia's overall defensive improvements. The Cavaliers had the third-best passing defense in the ACC this season after ranking ninth in that category last season. Johnson's 1.4 passes defended per game ranked 8th in all of FBS and 2nd in the ACC, only trailing fellow UVA teammate Fentrell Cypress II. Johnson and Cypress teamed up to produce a formidable cornerback duo and one of the best secondary units in the ACC this season.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they are now losing both Johnson and Cypress, who is transferring to Florida State. John Rudzinski and the UVA defensive coaching staff will have to replace the first cornerback duo to earn All-ACC honors in the same season in the history of the Virginia football program.

Anthony Johnson is one of around 300 of the best college football players in the country who received an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine, which will be attended by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts from every NFL team. Johnson will also play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, alongside UVA wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, on February 4th in Mobile, Alabama.

