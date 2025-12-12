Veteran Virginia Defensive Back Enters The Transfer Portal

Virginia defensive back Dre Walker has opted to enter the transfer portal. Walker was a talented player that battled injuries during his time in Charlottesville.

Virginia had to bring in a lot of defensive backs in the portal last offseason and a lot of them were able to help Virginia's defense be much improved. It will be interesting to see where Walker lands this Winter, as he has talent and can play.

More on Walker from his bio at virginiasports.com:

2024 – "Appeared in UVA’s first three games and returned for his fourth and final game against North Carolina (10/26) … Finished the season with seven tackles,, including six solo efforts … Notched three tackles in 31-30 win at Wake Forest (9/7). 2023 – Started in three of the nine games he appeared in … Recorded his first career interception against Boston College (9/30) … Tallied a season high six tackles and two pass break ups against Duke (11/18)."

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL

"Played cornerback and wide receiver at East Lincoln High School in Denver, N.C. … Helped Mustangs to 16-0 record and the 3A state championship … Named the team’s most outstanding offensive player of the game in state championship final … Caught a 30-yard touchdown pass and also picked off a pass during the game … Program’s first state title since 2014 … Team allowed more than 10 points just three times in 16 games … Finished his senior season with 47 receptions for 859 yards and nine touchdowns … Had 39 tackles and four interceptions in 2022 … As a junior in 2021, caught 20 passes for 326 yards (16.3 avg.) … Had four touchdown catches in 2021 … On defense that season, had five interceptions and eight pass defenses … Team was 8-4 as a junior and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs … Named to the North Carolina roster for the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … Received 3 starts from 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 42 player in North Carolina by 247Sports, No. 36 by Rivals and No. 32 by On3 … Named Western Hills all-conference in basketball as a junior … Averaged 9.3 ppg. as a junior … Runs 200 and 400 meters for Mustangs’ track team … Played football for head coach David Lubowicz at East Lincoln … Enrolled in UVA’s College of Arts and Sciences."

