Virginia Announces The Dismissal Of Transfer Offensive Lineman Due To Violation Of Team Policy
Tonight, the Virginia football announced the dismissal of offensive lineman Wallace Unamba, due to team policy. In the statement, UVA announced that there would be no further comment on the matter.
Unamba transferred to Virginia after spening time at New Mexico and Kentucky. He was an All-American at the JUCO level for three straight seasons at Kilgore Community College. He was injured in the Cavaliers loss to NC State and had not seen the field since. According to PFF, Unamba played 20 snaps and finished with a 29.9 overall grade, including a 0.0 in pass blocking. The offenisve line has settled into a starting five of McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Drake Metcalf, Noah Wigenton, and Jack Witmer.
All eyes on Washington State
Heading into next Saturday's game vs WSU, Virginia is going to be a favorite at home. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia has opened as a 17.5-point favorite against the Cougars next Saturday night, and the over/under has opened at 56.5.
While UVA is a big favorite, this is not a game that they need to take lightly. Washington State is coming off of a trip to Oxford where they took Ole Miss to the brink on Saturday. No game should be taken for granted in college football, no matter how big of a favorite you are.
There is still a long way to go, but the chatter around Virginia being a legitimate threat for the College Football Playoff is starting to gain some steam. In a recent article, ESPN's Heather Dinich labeled the Cavaliers as the biggest playoff enigma in the ACC:
"First the Cavaliers caught the nation's attention with the Friday night spotlight win against Florida State, and then they eked out an overtime road win against Louisville. Now they've got the third-best chance to reach the ACC title game (45.3%), according to ESPN Analytics. That's because ESPN's FPI projects Virginia to lose at Duke on Nov. 15, its toughest remaining game. Virginia is similar to Georgia Tech in that it's unlikely to face any ranked conference opponents the rest of the season, but it doesn't have a big-time nonconference opponent to help compensate for that. So if the Hoos don't win the ACC, that Week 2 loss at NC State could come back to haunt them as a two-loss conference runner-up. Virginia fans should be cheering for FSU to run the table because the more the Noles win, the better that Sept. 26 win against them looks."
Even if you were not a believer in Virginia before the season, their schedule was still looked at as arguably the easiest in the country for a power four team. There was plenty of opportunity for UVA, but were they going to be able to take advantage of it? Even then, the conversation focused on them finally getting to a bowl game for the first time under Tony Elliott, not if they could make a run at the ACC Championship.
A reason for a UVA fan to be optimistic is that they have already won their two hardest projected conference games. This team might be an underdog only once more during the regular season (at Duke) and even then, that game is going to be winnable for Virginia.
As Dinich pointed out, the big question for Virginia's playoff hopes is if they go 11-2 (losing to Miami in the ACC Championship), will they get an at large bid or will the loss to NC State keep them out? There is still a lot of season left to be played, but that is a very real scenario and one that the selection committe might have to sort out in the end.
For now, Virginia is going to keep their focus on their next opponent, which is Washington State next Saturday.
