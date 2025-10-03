Virginia Availability Report vs Louisville: Who's In and Who's Out
Virginia looks for their second ACC win of the season against Louisville on the road in Week Six. This matchup marks a test for the Hoo's, who are looking for their first win on the road this season. UVA is dealing with some injury concerns especially on offense this year. Let's take a look at who is officially available for Week Six.
Availability Report
P Daniel Sparks
Punter Daniel Sparks is back for the Hoo's this week. Head coach Tony Elliott told the media that the coaching staff was hopeful he would return this week, and it looks like their starting punter is back in the lineup. Elijah Silbeck had been serving duties as punter on the Cavaliers while Will Bettridge assumed the kickoff specialist role in Sparks' absence.
RB Noah Vaughn
Running back Noah Vaughn is still out with a nagging ankle injury suffered against William & Mary. Vaughn is one of four backs the offense has at their disposal - J'Mari Taylor being the feature back of the group. Vaughn was putting together a solid season before the injury, a step in the right direction with another year of eligibility left. The program did not make it seem like the injury was too alarming so he should get back sometime soon.
OL Brady Wilson
Starting center Brady Wilson has been out since getting injured in the second half of the Stanford game, missing last week against Florida State. The offensive line has had to move pieces around to string together a starting unit. Drake Metcalf has been starting at center for the injured Wilson, so I would expect some similar configuration this week.
Key Matchup: UVA LT McKale Boley vs. Louisville DE Clev Lubin
Cavaliers' tackle McKale Boley earned ACC Player of the Week honors earlier this season for his performance in the Hoo's overpowering win against Stanford. According to Virginia Athletics, Boley had the highest pass-blocking PFF grade in the country that week.
Boley is now 31 games into his UVA career and is a sturdy, assuring presence for the offensive line that is pretty unstable at the moment. Boley also arrived in Charlottesville when Tony Elliott was brought in as the new head coach so they have played four seasons of football together with great success in year four.
Louisville defensive end Clev Lubin leads the Cards in sacks with 3.5. The junior has also recorded the second most tackles on the Cardinals this season, tied with defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson with 21. Top all that off with a forced fumble and I would say it is a successful first four games in Louisville after transferring from Coastal Carolina. In one season with Chanticleers, the edge rusher recorded 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
His story continues even further back to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs where he led the team to a national championship win. Lubin recorded 55 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 12 games with the Reivers.