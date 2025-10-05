Virginia Becomes Legitimate ACC Championship Threat After Win vs Louisville
Virginia is experiencing one of their best seasons in quite some time, but particularly in the Tony Elliott era. There have been several key shock factors involving the Cavaliers so far, starting with their incredible upset over Florida State during week five. Once they sealed that victory, it became clear that UVA was well on its way to being considered a serious threat in the ACC. The looming question was whether or not they would be able to keep bringing the heat, particularly with another tough matchup during week six against Louisville. Was it just a fluke that UVA took down then-No. 8 Florida State, or was this a turning point for the program?
To the surprise of many, Virginia hit the ground running on Saturday with one goal in mind: to take down another conference opponent. The Cavaliers' defense was truly something special this weekend, having scored two defensive touchdowns. Donavon Platt returned 61 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter, followed by linebacker Kam Robinson, who scored one in the third after a 47-yard interception return. Needless to say, Virginia's defense really stepped it up on Saturday, and their 30-27 victory is largely attributed to their squad.
After such a stunning win, UVA has found a new home in the AP Poll at No. 19. At this rate, UVA's opponents could be in serious trouble when it's their turn to face the rising ACC program.
UVA Becomes Legitimate ACC Threat
Elliott admitted that this wasn't a perfect game — there's plenty of room for improvement. However, one of the primary concerns revolving around the program earlier in the season was their defense. It's not that their defense was poor by any means, but in some aspects, they were considered to be substandard when compared to their offensive unit. Their matchup against Louisville proved that they are capable of breaking up plays and serving as valuable assets on the field. The talent and skill are in there; it's a matter of producing consistent results.
This marked their third win in ACC play this season, which means that this is the first time since 2007 that the program has started 3-0 in conference play. To the defense's credit, this was the first time that the program posted two defensive touchdowns in a single game since 2003.
Under Elliott's leadership, Virginia is certainly on the rise. His time with UVA started off rocky, leaving many to doubt his ability to guide the program to success. When taking into account the Cavaliers’ progress this season, it looks like he is quickly silencing the skeptics.
With the Cavaliers now entering a bye week, they will have the opportunity to recover and regroup before facing Washington State on Oct. 18.
"... We should get several guys back over the next two weeks by the time we kick off for Washington State, which will be huge for us, especially with the five-game run that we have with them and then the four in-conference games before our last open week," Elliott stated during his latest press conference.
All eyes are on Virginia now as they continue building upon their remarkable hot streak. Once this bye week wraps up, it will be time for UVA to kick things back into high gear and further cement itself as one of the top threats in the ACC this season.