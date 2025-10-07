Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Linebacker
Virginia's defense showed out in the Week Six win on the road against Louisville. The defense forced two turnovers for points on interception return and fumble return touchdowns. It was one of the best showings for the defense this season, especially coming against a decently talented Cardinal roster. Virginia has a solid core of linebackers who lead this team, especially one freak at the MIKE position.
Let's take a look at how the linebacker core is bringing the entire Virginia defense together through six games.
Kam Robinson
27 Tot, 9 Solo, Sack, Int, FR
Kam Robinson is the lifeblood of the Virginia defense. Robinson missed the first few games of the season with a collarbone injury sustained during offseason camp. The middle linebacker had the third-highest PFF grade on the team this week, playing a whopping 66 snaps. Robinson also registered a sack on Tommy Castellanos in the Hoo's upset win over FSU. The junior was also named to The Athletic’s Freaks List during the 2025 preseason.
James Jackson
25 Tot, 8 Solo, FR
James Jackson is a bit of an unsung hero for the Virginia defense this season. The graduate student has spent his entire career with the Hoo's, dating back to the 2021 season. Jackson has registered 213 tackles, four sacks, and seven pass defenses across 45 games with Virginia. Jackson has also been named to the ACC's All-Academic Team twice in his career.
Mitchell Melton
23 Tot, 7 Solo, 2.5 Sacks, 2 FF
Mitchell Melton is making his name known. Melton was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Florida State. The senior collected a career-high seven tackles while also forcing a fumble. Melton finished with the fifth-highest PFF grade on the Virginia defense against the Seminoles.
Daniel Rickert
13 Tot, 6 Solo, 4.5 Sacks
Daniel Rickert has recorded at least half of a sack in the last four games, making him one of the most dominant pass rushers in the conference. Rickert ranks second in the ACC with 4.5 sacks behind only Duke Blue Devil Vincent Anthony Jr. The edge rusher recorded two sacks in the game against Stanford, where he also finished with a season-high five total tackles.
Maddox Marcellus
19 Tot, 4 Solo, Sack
Maddox Marcellus transferred to Charlottesville from Eastern Kentucky after two seasons. Marcellus only played in six games in two seasons, recording a total of six tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Marcellus had arguably his best game against Louisville, registering six tackles.
Landon Danley
21 Tot, 9 Solo
Landon Danley is now in his third season with the program but did not appear in a game his freshman year. As a sophomore, Danley was named Specialist Rookie of the Year at the team's annual awards. Danley has seen more time on defense this year, getting rotational work as a linebacker. The junior started of the season with tackle totals of seven, six, and five across the first three weeks of 2025.
Grade: B