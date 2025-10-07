Cavaliers Now

Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Linebacker

How has the Cavaliers' second level been holding down the Virginia defense in 2025?

Jake Aiello

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) scrambles under the pressure of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) scrambles under the pressure of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Virginia's defense showed out in the Week Six win on the road against Louisville. The defense forced two turnovers for points on interception return and fumble return touchdowns. It was one of the best showings for the defense this season, especially coming against a decently talented Cardinal roster. Virginia has a solid core of linebackers who lead this team, especially one freak at the MIKE position.

Let's take a look at how the linebacker core is bringing the entire Virginia defense together through six games.

Kam Robinson

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver C.J. Williams (3) is tackled after catching a pass by Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) and Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

27 Tot, 9 Solo, Sack, Int, FR

Kam Robinson is the lifeblood of the Virginia defense. Robinson missed the first few games of the season with a collarbone injury sustained during offseason camp. The middle linebacker had the third-highest PFF grade on the team this week, playing a whopping 66 snaps. Robinson also registered a sack on Tommy Castellanos in the Hoo's upset win over FSU. The junior was also named to The Athletic’s Freaks List during the 2025 preseason.

James Jackson

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers linebacker James Jackson (1) chases during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

25 Tot, 8 Solo, FR

James Jackson is a bit of an unsung hero for the Virginia defense this season. The graduate student has spent his entire career with the Hoo's, dating back to the 2021 season. Jackson has registered 213 tackles, four sacks, and seven pass defenses across 45 games with Virginia. Jackson has also been named to the ACC's All-Academic Team twice in his career.

Mitchell Melton

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) strips the ball while sacking Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

23 Tot, 7 Solo, 2.5 Sacks, 2 FF

Mitchell Melton is making his name known. Melton was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Florida State. The senior collected a career-high seven tackles while also forcing a fumble. Melton finished with the fifth-highest PFF grade on the Virginia defense against the Seminoles.

Daniel Rickert

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ben Gulbranson (15) is sacked by Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Daniel Rickert (52) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

13 Tot, 6 Solo, 4.5 Sacks

Daniel Rickert has recorded at least half of a sack in the last four games, making him one of the most dominant pass rushers in the conference. Rickert ranks second in the ACC with 4.5 sacks behind only Duke Blue Devil Vincent Anthony Jr. The edge rusher recorded two sacks in the game against Stanford, where he also finished with a season-high five total tackles.

Maddox Marcellus

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

19 Tot, 4 Solo, Sack

Maddox Marcellus transferred to Charlottesville from Eastern Kentucky after two seasons. Marcellus only played in six games in two seasons, recording a total of six tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Marcellus had arguably his best game against Louisville, registering six tackles.

Landon Danley

21 Tot, 9 Solo

Landon Danley is now in his third season with the program but did not appear in a game his freshman year. As a sophomore, Danley was named Specialist Rookie of the Year at the team's annual awards. Danley has seen more time on defense this year, getting rotational work as a linebacker. The junior started of the season with tackle totals of seven, six, and five across the first three weeks of 2025.

Grade: B

