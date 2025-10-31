Virginia Cavaliers Availability Report vs California: Who’s In and Who’s Out?
The tight score during week ten between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels left fans on the edge of their seats. Overtime and close scores have been the name of the game for the Cavaliers this season. Now just days away from their week ten matchup against the California Golden Bears, UVA is hoping to secure another victory.
While the Cavaliers are, of course, pleased with their success thus far, the team understands that there are still a few more games ahead of them that they must win. The Cavaliers have cemented themselves as a major threat in the ACC, and they aren't looking to give up that title any time soon.
The official availability report is out for UVA, and some interesting adjustments have been made.
UVA's Potential Returns
After missing out on week nine's thrilling action against North Carolina, wide receiver Cam Ross could be returning to the field for the Virginia-California matchup this weekend. Listed as "probable" alongside Ross are cornerback Donavon Platt, safety Christian Charles, linebacker Myles Brown and tight end John Rogers.
UVA's Unfortunate Loss
One of the more unfortunate losses that Virginia has to face this week is that of senior running back Xavier Brown, who is now out for the season due to an ACL injury. Prior to being injured, he recorded one touchdown and 51 carries for 241 rushing yards with an average of 4.7 yards. Brown has had an incredibly successful collegiate career with Virginia, so to have him out for the rest of the season is devastating for the Cavaliers.
Dakota Twitty remains out of the lineup, as does Kevin Wigenton II, Monroe Mills, among others. Compared to the Golden Bears, UVA has a long list of players out for the matchup. California certainly has its fair share out, too, but the list seems to be growing longer for Virginia. However, it has now reached the point in the season where players are becoming worn down, and it has become increasingly difficult to recover each week.
"But it's that time of year. It's November, right? I mean, it's November, everybody's banged up. Guys gotta make plays, playmakers gotta make plays, and then we gotta do everything we possibly can to put them in the best position possible," Elliott said during his press conference earlier this week. "And I'm confident in the staff, and they've been doing that. They'll continue to do that. And I'm confident that guys, given an opportunity, will step up."
The Virginia-California matchup will take place on Nov. 1 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif with kickoff scheduled for 3:45 p.m. EST.