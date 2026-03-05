Game Time Announced For Virginia's First ACC Tournament Matchup

The Virginia Cavaliers are entering next week's ACC Tournament as the No. 2 seed and have earned a double bye in the conference tournament. It has been a great first season for Ryan Odom in Charlottesville and it could result in an ACC Tournament Championship.

The game time and tv channels for next week's ACC Tournament have been announced.

Virginia will play their first game at Noon next Thursday and if they win that game, they will advance to the Semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The ACC Tournament Championship will be next Saturday at 8:

Tuesday, March 10 (Session 1)

Game 1 – No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed, 2 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 (Session 2)

Game 4 – No. 7 seed vs. No. 10/15 winner, Noon

Game 5 – No. 6 seed vs. No. 11/14 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 (Session 3)

Game 6 – No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 7 p.m.

Game 7 – No. 5 seed vs. No. 12/13 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 (Session 4)

Game 8 – No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner, Noon

Game 9 – No. 3 Miami vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 (Session 5)

Game 10 – No. 1 Duke vs. No. 8/9 winner 7 p.m.

Game 11 – No. 4 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13 (Session 6)

Game 12 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 (Session 7) – Championship Game

Game 14 – 8:30 p.m.

Can UVA win the ACC?

This season should already be considered a success under Odom, but if they were able to get to the ACC Championship game, that would be special. They would almost certainly be playing Duke in a rematch and that would be a tall task for the Cavaliers.

Tuesday was a good bounce-back game for the Cavaliers, and this was something that Odom talked about after the loss to Duke last weekend:

"We do it every game. Celebrate, tolerate. We're going to celebrate the things that we did really well. We're not going to tolerate the things that we didn't, and try to move those tolerated things to the celebrate side, and we just try to learn from the game and the performance, and there's probably a five to seven minute stretch in there where we might be able to learn some things about ourselves but all in all we did not play well enough to be extremely competitive in this game."

He also gave plenty of praise for Duke and their young head coach Jon Scheyer:

"He's done a great job since he took over. There's no more pressure situation than what he's been thrust into. And he and his staff have done a fabulous job of following a legend, and obviously, he knows the inner workings of this place better than anybody. And he's just done a magnificent job in this particular year. His team is well-balanced. They know who they are on offense. They know who they are on defense.

They're a typical tough-minded Duke basketball team that's going to rebound and pressure the ball and be kind of in your grill, and offensively, they're very patient, and they know where the ball needs to go on most possessions, and so that's a credit to Coach Scheyer and his staff."

Tonight was a good reminder of what Odom and this team have accomplished this season, but there is still more to come.