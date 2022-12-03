Skip to main content

Virginia CB Anthony Johnson Officially Declares for the NFL Draft

Johnson earned First-Team All-ACC honors in his final season at UVA
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson has officially entered his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on social media on Friday night. 

A graduate student who just finished his fifth season of college football, Johnson wasn't expected to return as he had exhausted his eligibility. But, he made an official announcement on Twitter in order to have the chance to thank everyone who helped him get to this point, including his teammates and coaches at UVA and Louisville. 

"I would like to extend my gratitude to the coaches, trainers, and staff at the University of Louisville along with the University of Virginia for allowing me the opportunity to play the sport I love at the collegiate level," Johnson said in the post. 

After spending four years at Louisville (including a redshirt year in 2017), Johnson transferred to Virginia in 2021, where he made an immediate impact with his infectious personality and vocal leadership. 

Johnson had a solid season in 2021 with nine pass breakups and three interceptions, but he made a huge leap this season with 51 tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions. His development into a lockdown corner was a key part of Virginia's overall defensive improvements. The Cavaliers had the third-best passing defense in the ACC this season after ranking ninth in that category last season. 

Johnson's 1.4 passes defended per game ranked 8th in all of FBS and 2nd in the ACC, only trailing fellow UVA teammate Fentrell Cypress II. Johnson and Cypress teamed up to produce a formidable cornerback duo and one of the best secondary units in the ACC this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson earned an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl and was named to the All-ACC First Team, becoming the first UVA defender to earn First-Team All-ACC honors since Bryce Hall in 2018. Johnson and Cypress (Second-Team All-ACC) became the first cornerback duo to earn All-ACC honors in the same season in the history of the Virginia football program. 

Johnson finishes his collegiate career with 138 total tackles, 38 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and seven interceptions. The next steps in his preparations for the NFL Draft will be the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 4th, the UVA Football Pro Day sometime in March, and if he receives an invite, the NFL Combine from February 28th through March 6th. 

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Ryan Dunn drives the ball against his defender during the Virginia men's basketball game against Maryland Eastern Shore at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball vs. Florida State Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Jay Woolfolk attempts a pass during the Virginia football game at Illinois.
Football

Who Will Be Virginia's Starting Quarterback in 2023?

By Matt Newton
Brennan Armstrong attempts a pass during the Virginia football game against North Carolina at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Newton
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (21) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) look for a rebound in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Pro Hoos

NBA Hoos: Diakite Starts for the Cavs, Brogdon, Harris, & Murphy Make it Rain

By Matt Newton
Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski(30) shoots over Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Basketball

ACC Wins Final Edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Matt Newton
Mir McLean attempts a free throw during the Virginia women's basketball game against Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Thumps Penn State 89-68 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Kathleen Boyce
Connor Shellenberger celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia men's lacrosse team against Brown in the NCAA Tournament.
Lacrosse

Inside Lacrosse Tabs Connor Shellenberger as No. 1 Player for 2023 Lacrosse Season

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers fifth-year long-snapper Lee Dudley celebrates with his teammates after UVA's win over Old Dominion at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia LS Lee Dudley Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Newton