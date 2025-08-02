Virginia Football: Every Madden 26 Rating For Former Cavaliers In The NFL
Madden NFL 26 is set to release on August 14th, and the still popular video game is a must-have for fans of every team. If you are a fan of a certain school, it is always interesting to see how the game rates former players from that school. The Virginia Cavaliers do not have a lot of highly rated players in this year's game, but whether you are playing franchise mode or something else, you have to make sure you stack players from your favorite team on the team you are building.
Here are the ratings for (almost) every former Cavalier that is in the game.
1. RT Morgan Moses, Patriots- 81 Overall
2. SS Juan Thornhill, Steelers- 76 Overall
3. WR Dontayvion Wicks, Packers- 75 Overall
4. WR Olamide Zaccheus, Bears- 73 Overall
5. CB Bryce Hall, Bucs- 73 Overall
6. S Jonas Sanker, Saints- 72 Overall
7. TE Jelani Woods, Colts- 71 Overall
8. WR Malik Washington, Dolphins- 70 Overall
9. LE Charles Snowden, Raiders- 69 Overall
10. S Joey Blount, Cardinals- 64 Overall
11. C Chris Glaser, Bears- 61 Overall
Sanker is the newest addition to the group, as he was a third round pick in this year's draft.
Sanker was a two-time First Team All-ACC selection at safety, and in 2024 was also an All-America honorable mention according to Phil Steele. For his career, Sanker appeared in 43 games, starting in 33, and totaled 273 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 17 pass breakups.
Last season, Sanker led the team in total tackles (98), solo tackles (65), tackles for loss (8.5) and fumble recoveries (2). His average of 5.4 solo tackles per game led the ACC and was good for seventh among all FBS players in 2024. He is the only player in UVA history to be named ACC Defensive Back of the Week four times in a single season. Sanker was instrumental in the Cavaliers’ 24-19 win at No. 23 Pittsburgh (Nov. 9), when he recorded a TFL on third down, blocked the ensuing field goal attempt and recorded an interception on the Panthers’ very next drive. Sanker also scored his first career touchdown on a 40-yard fumble return and added six tackles in UVA’s 24-14 home win over Boston College (Oct. 5).
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Sanker was voted one of five team captains by his teammates.
Sanker is the fifth Cavalier ever to be selected by the New Orleans Saints in the NFL draft joining DB George Stetter (1967), WR Kent Merritt (1974), OT Jim Dombrowski (1986), and RB Barry Word (1986).