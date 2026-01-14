Virginia Faces Another QB Loss As Bjorn Jurgensen Enters Transfer Portal

Just as the Virginia Cavaliers start gaining traction in the transfer portal, another athlete walked out the door. Not only did the portal pull away yet another one of Tony Elliott's players, but his latest loss impacts his quarterback position once again.

Elliott has been diligently working toward rebuilding the quarterback position this offseason, recently signing Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein. While this was a major step in the right direction for the Cavaliers, it looks like they've been pushed back today with one of their freshmen entering the portal.

Bjorn Jurgensen Seeks Opportunity Elsewhere

Riverside's Nikko Bates (5) misses the tackle on Bishop Moore's quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen (12) on a run to the sideline during fourth quarter action. Orlando s Bishop Moore High School traveled to Jacksonville s Riverside High School for the Class 3M football Playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. The Riverside Generals trailed 22 to 13 at the half and battled back in the second half but fell short, ending their season with a 37 to 35 loss to the Bishop Moore Hornets. | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

With former starter Chandler Morris claiming the spotlight throughout Virginia's 2025 campaign, there will be little to no opportunity for freshman quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen to gain reps. As of today, it was announced that he is now entering the transfer portal, leaving a gap in Elliott's roster. Although this won't immediately impact UVA developing young talent is a key part of college football.

While in high school, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound rising star recorded 5,443 passing yards, 58 touchdowns, 1,203 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. By the end of his high school journey, he had nabbed the 2024 FACA District Player of the Year and numerous school records. Although he didn't have many opportunities to shine this past year with UVA, he is undoubtedly equipped with immense talent that any college football program would benefit from developing.

NEW: Virginia QB Bjorn Jurgensen has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/ER4WdZDS3c — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 14, 2026

With Elliott having to wave off another quarterback after already losing Daniel Kaelin and Grady Brosterhous to the portal, there's still plenty of work that needs to be done offensively. However, he is not one to settle; UVA is not going to sign just any player. As Elliott noted during his early signing press conference in December:

"So I don't want to pigeonhole myself. That's what I've learned. Don't put myself in a corner from that standpoint. But I will say that this team and the group of guys that we brought in have helped me to say, you know what? OK, it can be done. But they've also kind of shown me what it looks like and what you've got to have in place in order to have a chance to make it work with so many new guys coming in the door. "

The clock is ticking before the portal closes on Jan. 16. Will Elliott be able to fill in the holes on his roster quickly enough?

