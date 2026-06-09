Virginia Flips Four Star CB Semajay Robinson From Penn State

Virginia has made a major flip and landed a standout cornerback from the state of Florida. Semajay Robinson filmed his commitment from Penn State to Virginia. Robinson had been committed to the Nittany Lions since March.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Semajay Robinson has Flipped his Commitment from Penn State to Virginia, his agent tells @Rivals



The 6’2 190 CB had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since March



“Virginia, I’m HOME #Wahoowa”⁰https://t.co/IVtki9zZKn pic.twitter.com/or4LSN2y2H — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2026

One thing that made the difference was his official visit to Charlottesville on May 29-31. The staff at Virginia made him a priority and now have a major player coming to the secondary. The standout cornerback is a four-star prospect, the No. 26 player in Florida, the No. 34 cornerback, and the No. 255 player nationally, according to Rivals. He also sports a 90 overall rating by the recruiting service.

During his junior season, he had 17 tackles and a pass breakup. He broke out his sophomore year, finishing with 11 tackles, five interceptions, three pass breakups, and two sacks.

When you take a look at the film, you see an extremely long and athletic cornerback at nearly 6'3 and 190 pounds. He is measured at 6.2 and a half by 247Sports oan his profile. With the right system and coaching, Robinson can emerge as a shutdown cornerback. He has great instincts and a knack for making plays on the ball. His specialty is in man coverage, where he can play 1 on 1 on the outside. He doesn't get too handsy, but rather uses his unique talent to stay in front of wide receivers in a drive on the football. He can track and locate the ball with some of the best of them in this class.

With Virginia, he should still be an outside cornerback who can man an island by himself. The likelihood that he would move inside is slim, in my opinion. He would be a guy they could leave matched up 1-on-1 in coverage against tall, athletic wide receivers in the ACC, and he would make plays.

Why is it significant?

This is the first blue-chip prospect for the 2027 class for head coach Tony Elliot and the Cavaliers. They currently have the No. 62 class and the No. 17 class in the ACC, with just seven commits. They badly needed a splash with the third official visit weekend about to begin, and they didn't have many commits yet. Virginia already lost a top-tier WR committed to them in this cycle to Virginia Tech. This is a step in the right direction, and hopefully they can land more recruits in the coming days.

After a No.96 recruiting class in 2026, Virginia needs to start bringing in more top recruits to continue to build on what they have accomplished over the last few years.