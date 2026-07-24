What would be a ‘successful’ 2026 season for Virginia football?

Virginia football is at an intriguing point under Tony Elliott. The Cavaliers have steadily improved until they made a gigantic leap from 5-7 to 11-3. There is no longer any room for “steady improvement,” though. If Virginia improves by even one game, it could probably wind up reaching the milestone of an ACC title or the College Football Playoff.

So — what does success mean for the Cavaliers in 2026? Given their momentum, continuity, and unimpressive schedule, the bar for success could be quite high. However, there are some very different definitions of success for Virginia depending on who sets the bar.

Overachieving

By external prediction standards, almost no outlets have the Cavaliers’ projected win total over eight wins. If Virginia goes 9-3 and wins a bowl game, that would be overachieving according to external pundits.

Inside the program, though, the expectation is to be hoisting trophies. The extension of “champion men” is to be champions. These Cavaliers are expecting themselves to be in the CFP, however that looks like.

If they manage to win a game in the CFP, though, that would be overachieving on the basis that Virginia has never been to the Playoff. Few writers, fans, alumni, students, or others are predicting the Cavaliers to win a CFP game — or even come close to earning a spot.

Meeting expectations

Based on projected win totals, success would be an 8-4 record (or better). However, Elliott and company would likely be disappointed with four losses. The alleviation would have to come from winning a high-quality bowl game like the Cavaliers did in 2025.

If Virginia fails to reach the CFP but wins nine-plus games including a bowl win, it would be hard for the Cavaliers to be all too frustrated with that result. Most players on this roster have been on teams that did not win a bowl game — so ending the season with a win could certainly qualify as meeting expectations and then some.

Falling short

If Virginia goes 7-5 (or worse), it would fall short of expectations both within the program and outside of it. Nearly all major media outlets have the Cavaliers’ projected win total above seven. Given Virginia’s talent — and schedule — fewer than eight wins would be a major step backwards. If the Cavaliers somehow produce a losing record, there would be major concerns within — and around — the program. The 2025 season would be viewed very differently if 2026 turns out to be a shocking collapse.

The first step on the 2026 odyssey begins Aug. 29, with a season opener against NC State at Scott Stadium. Virginia will aim to kick off its new season with an ACC win at home.