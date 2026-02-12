Virginia Football Announces Multiple Coaching Staff Moves

Today, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott announced a pair of coaching moves on his staff.

Elliott announced the promotions of ShaDon Brown to cornerbacks coach and Joey Orck to offensive line coach. The program will also welcome back Jonathan Celestin as UVA’s assistant defensive backs coach and add Landon Martin as assistant offensive line coach.

We have elevated Joey Orck to Offensive Line Coach and ShaDon Brown to Cornerbacks Coach



🔗 https://t.co/u9iVpSBsbV#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/jPVlz5LKOj — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) February 12, 2026

What do they bring?

Brown is in his second season at UVA after serving four years as a co-defensive coordinator at West Virginia. His coaching journey also includes stops at Louisville (2019-20), Colorado (2017-18), Army (2016) and Wofford (2011-15).

Orck enters his fifth year at Virginia and has more than 15 years of college football coaching experience between his time at Vanderbilt (2008-13), Presbyterian (2014-21) and UVA. He fills the void left by Terry Heffernan, who was recently named the offensive coordinator at Stanford.

“With ShaDon and Joey stepping into larger roles, it’s a testament to how our program is committed to the development of not only our student-athletes, but our staff as well,” said Elliott. “ShaDon and Joey have earned their opportunities. I’m proud of the dedication they have put towards this program and excited for our players to continue to improve under their direction.”

Brown’s new responsibilities also include off-campus recruiting efforts previously assigned to defensive coordinator John Rudzinski. Curome Cox will shift to the safeties and continue to operate as the defensive pass game coordinator.

Orck was on Elliott’s original staff in 2022 as an offensive analyst and later promoted to senior offensive analyst prior to the 2024 season. This past season, he played a pivotal role in the development of the Cavalier offensive line that finished 19th nationally in sacks allowed and paved the way for the first UVA team to rush for 2,500 yards since 2004.

Celestin returns to Virginia after spending the 2025 season as the linebackers coach at UAB. He was previously on Elliott’s staff as a graduate assistant for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Celestin was a standout linebacker at Minnesota and his NFL career included time with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers from 2018-21. He also played for the XFL’s D.C. Defenders in the 2020 spring season.

He served as the offensive line coach, run-game coordinator, assistant head coach and associate director of strength and conditioning at Battle Ground Academy, the 2024 Tennessee state runner-up the year prior. Martin has extensive ties to the state of South Carolina, where he was the offensive line coach at his alma mater, Newberry College (2021-23) and a graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina (2016-18). Martin was a two-time all-conference selection at right tackle during his playing days at Newberry. He was also named All-ECAC, D2CCA All-Super Region II and Don Hansen's All-Super Region II. Additionally, Martin was part of two teams that made the NCAA Division II playoffs (2013 & 2015).

Title changes for the following staff members have also been made for the 2026 season:

ANALYSTS/COACHING STAFF:

Patrick Ashford – Assistant Tight Ends Coach

Kam Butler – Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Coy DeWeese – Assistant Linebackers Coach

Davis Lewandowski – Assistant Wide Receivers Coach

Isaiah Macklin – Assistant Running Backs Coach

Drew Meyer – Assistant Special Teams Coach

Mike Moore – Assistant Defensive Line Coach

OPERATIONS:

Maverick Morris – Assistant Director of Football Operations & Strategic Projects

