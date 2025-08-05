Virginia Football: Best Five Wins of the Tony Elliott Era
As we head into the 2025 Virginia football season, Tony Elliott boasts an 11-23 record headed into his fourth season in Charlottesville. From his first three years, here are his best five wins:
5. Georgia Tech (2022)
The first ACC win of the Tony Elliott era came against Georgia Tech on October 21st, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hoos produced eight sacks, tied for second most in program history, and allowed zero offensive touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets, who struggled against the Cavaliers' defense. On the offensive side of the ball, Brennan Armstrong threw for 255 yards and one touchdown, along with running for 91 yards and a touchdown, to help Virginia secure a 16-9 win over Georgia Tech. The win was Virginia's first road win against Georgia Tech since 2008 and a milestone win for Elliott in his first year at the helm of Virginia football.
4. Duke (2023)
One of the most exciting games of the Elliott era came on November 18th, 2023, against Duke at Scott Stadium. In what was a struggling year, the win saw quarterback Anthony Colandrea deliver one of the best performances of his young career as he threw for 278 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. On the receiving end, now Miami Dolphins wideout Malik Washington caught eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while Malachi Fields had four catches for 74 yards and a score. During the game, Washington broke the Hoos' single-season records for receptions and receiving yards. In the end, the Hoos totaled 448 yards of offense to defeat the Blue Devils 30-27.
3. Boston College (2024)
Another thrilling home victory for Elliott came last season on October 5th, 2024, against the Boston College Eagles, who rolled into Charlottesville with a 4-1 record. After going down 14-0, the Cavaliers responded with 24 straight points, which included three field goals by kicker Will Bettridge, a 30-yard touchdown reception by Malachi Fields, and a fumble recovery touchdown by Jonas Sanker. During the game, defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. recorded his first career interception on a tipped pass by current defensive tackle Anthony Britton, in addition to the Hoos defense recording three sacks to disrupt now FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos. The win was massive at the time, propelling Virginia to a 4-1 record on the year.
2. Pittsburgh (2024)
On November 9th, 2024, Elliott helped the Cavaliers to the second-ranked win of his tenure to snap a three-game losing streak and give Virginia a shot at bowl eligibility headed into the season's final three games. On offense, the Hoos racked up 340 total yards and three touchdowns while producing two turnovers on defense and a field goal block to lift Virginia to a 24-19 win over then No. 23 Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jonas Sanker was the star of the show as he finished with two tackles-for-loss, one interception, and blocked the field goal.
1. North Carolina (2023)
The best win by far of the Tony Elliott era came on October 21st, 2024, which saw the Cavaliers secure their first-ever top-ten road victory as they defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 31-27. The win was powered by a strong rushing attack that saw the Hoos rush for 228 yards. Mike Hollins led the way with three rushing touchdowns. At quarterback, Tony Muskett threw for 208 yards and one touchdown in addition to rushing for 66 yards. His one touchdown pass was to Malik Washington, who finished the game with 115 receiving yards and a score. With less than two minutes remaining, North Carolina, led by now New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, drove down the field, but an interception by James Jackson sealed the deal for the Hoos in Chapel Hill.