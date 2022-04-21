Full Rosters for Virginia Football Blue-White Game

See the complete rosters for the Blue and White teams for Saturday's UVA football spring game

Virginia football will have its first Blue-White Game in the Tony Elliott era this Saturday at 4pm at Scott Stadium. Here are the full rosters and coaches for the Blue and White teams:

Blue Roster

White Roster

17 players will play for both the Blue and White teams: RB Perris Jones, QB Brennan Armstrong, WR Josh Clifford, S Javin Burke, WR Ethan Davies, LB Sam Brady, LS Luke Byrne, WR Sean Moore, P Brendan Farrell, LB Brayden Sheffer, LB Josh McCarron, LB Ryan Attaway, DE Joseph Holland, DT Jack Hardy, OT Charlie Patterson, OT Jonathan Leech, NT Hugh Laughlin

Additionally, 18 players on the roster will not be participating in the Blue-White Game, including Jay Woolfolk, who is currently pitching for the UVA baseball team.

Not Participating

