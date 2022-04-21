Full Rosters for Virginia Football Blue-White Game
Virginia football will have its first Blue-White Game in the Tony Elliott era this Saturday at 4pm at Scott Stadium. Here are the full rosters and coaches for the Blue and White teams:
Blue Roster
White Roster
17 players will play for both the Blue and White teams: RB Perris Jones, QB Brennan Armstrong, WR Josh Clifford, S Javin Burke, WR Ethan Davies, LB Sam Brady, LS Luke Byrne, WR Sean Moore, P Brendan Farrell, LB Brayden Sheffer, LB Josh McCarron, LB Ryan Attaway, DE Joseph Holland, DT Jack Hardy, OT Charlie Patterson, OT Jonathan Leech, NT Hugh Laughlin
Additionally, 18 players on the roster will not be participating in the Blue-White Game, including Jay Woolfolk, who is currently pitching for the UVA baseball team.
Not Participating
