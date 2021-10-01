Doink! Miami Misses Field Goal and Virginia Takes Down the Canes in Thrilling 30-28 Victory

Virginia played well enough to win. But sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good.

The UVA defense improved dramatically from its lackluster performances against UNC and Wake and the Cavaliers even had a reliable rushing attack, which had not been the case in any of Virginia’s first four games of the season.

But, as the final seconds of regulation ticked off the clock, it appeared that the game was going to be stolen from Virginia as Miami’s Andres Borregales lined up a chip-shot field goal from 33 yards out to win the game.

UVA had led for the entire game up until that point, but a few defensive lapses in the fourth quarter were seemingly going to lead to the Hurricanes taking the comeback win on the final play of the game.

Instead, Borregales hit the left upright on his field goal attempt and the Cavaliers held on for the huge 30-28 victory at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.

It was clear from kickoff how badly the Hoos wanted to win this one. After disappointing performances in back-to-back losses, Virginia was eager to improve, especially on the defensive end.

UVA could not have asked for a better start on the defensive side of the ball. The Cavaliers forced two straight three-and-outs and then a safety on the first play of Miami’s third drive.

The Virginia offense scored a touchdown on a one-yard Wayne Taulapapa run to cap off an 11-play, 80-yard drive on UVA’s second possession of the game to go up 7-0, but the Cavaliers did not manage much else on the offensive end for most of the first half.

After a Jacob Finn punt pinned the Hurricanes at their own one-yard line, Mandy Alonso grabbed a hold of Cam’Ron Harris’ ankle in the end zone for a safety to make it 9-0.

Alonso finished with two tackles for loss, including one sack and the safety and earned the honor of breaking the rock after Virginia’s win in Alonso’s hometown of Miami.

In a crucial sequence at the end of the half, Miami put together a quick touchdown drive to get on the board. Tyler Van Dyke, starting at quarterback in place of the injured D’Eriq King, found Charleston Rambo for a 32-yard completion down the right sideline, which set up a one-yard Cam’Ron Harris touchdown to make it 9-7.

Despite Virginia’s solid play for most of the first half, the lead was just two points and Miami had seized momentum in the game.

Brennan Armstrong and the UVA offense came up with a crucial response on their ensuing drive. Armstrong found Kemp for a pair of completions and then Mike Hollins found a gap on the right side for a 25-yard touchdown run. UVA extended its lead to 16-7 going into halftime.

After a dormant first third of the season, the UVA rushing attack emerged in force in this game. Virginia totaled 181 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, both of which came in the first half. Wayne Taulapapa led the way with 62 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries, while Mike Hollins ran for 38 yards and a score. Keytaon Thompson had 102 all-purpose yards, including 55 receiving yards on four catches and 47 rushing yards on three carries.

Brennan Armstrong played well, but finally looked human in this game. Armstrong completed 25 of 44 passes for 268 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Virginia defense forced a Miami three-and-out to start the second half and UVA put up three points on the next drive on a 43-yard field goal from Brendan Farrell, who started for the injured Justin Duenkel.

After yet another Miami three-and-out, Brennan Armstrong threw an interception to Miami’s Corey Flagg Jr. The Hurricanes immediately converted the turnover into points, as Van Dyke found Mike Harley in the back left corner of the end zone for an over-the-shoulder 18-yard touchdown to make it 19-14.

Just as they did at the end of the first half, the UVA offense responded with another impressive drive of 75 yards on seven plays, ending with a touchdown reception by Dontayvion Wicks that can only be described as miraculous.

Wicks, who was named to Biletnikoff Award watch list for the nation’s best wide receiver this week, had yet to record a reception up until that point in the game. Armstrong targeted Wicks in the end zone, but left it just short as Miami’s Marcus Clarke leapt up to make what should have been Armstrong’s second interception of the game. Instead, Wicks dislodged the ball which then bounced off of his back as he tumbled to the ground and Wicks reached out and grabbed the ball as he rolled over in the end zone for an unbelievable 36-yard touchdown catch. Wayne Taulapapa ran it in for a two-point conversion on the next play to extend the Virginia lead to 27-14.

Miami would not go away easily however, as Cam’Ron Harris broke loose on a 57-yard touchdown run to make it 27-21.

Virginia attempted to put together another touchdown drive in response, but the UVA drive stalled at the Miami 13-yard line and the Hoos settled for a 30-yard field goal from Brendan Farrell.

Virginia’s defense, which had been mostly solid throughout the game, was beginning to show some of its flaws from previous weeks. Tyler Van Dyke found Xavier Restrepo in the middle of the field for a 45-yard completion to the UVA 24-yard line. Then, Van Dyke scrambled out of the pocket down the right sideline and managed to stay in bounds for a 24-yard touchdown to cut the Virginia lead to just two points.

UVA’s next drive stalled and the Hoos gave the ball back to the Canes with just five and a half minutes remaining. Virginia never got the ball back.

Miami used up the entirety of the clock in a 14-play, 75-yard drive to set up the 33-yard game-winning field goal attempt with only three seconds on the clock. It appeared that Virginia would lose yet another close game at Miami.

On a night where the Cavaliers had played well enough to earn their first ACC win of the season and their first win at Hard Rock Stadium since 2011, the Hoos needed some luck to come their way on the final play of the game.

Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good.

Amazingly, Andres Borregales’ attempt drilled the left upright and the Cavaliers stormed the field in jubilation.

With the win, Virginia snaps a two-game losing skid and improves to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play.

Next week, the Cavaliers stay on the road for a game at Louisville on Saturday.

