Watch: Dontayvion Wicks’ Catch of the Year Goes Viral

See how the sports world reacted to Dontayvion Wicks’ spectacular touchdown catch against Miami on Thursday night

Virginia’s Thursday-night showdown at Miami ended in dramatic fashion, as the Hurricanes had their 33-yard game-winning field goal attempt hit the left upright as time expired to give the Hoos the 30-28 victory. Yet, despite the theatrics which occurred on the game’s final snap, the most talked-about play from the game was Dontayvion Wicks’ spectacular touchdown catch midway through the third quarter.

The sophomore wide receiver, who had just been named to Fred Biletnikoff Award watch list for the nation’s top receiver this week, had yet to record a reception in the game. Brennan Armstrong targeted Wicks in the end zone but Miami’s Marcus Clarke jumped and appeared to have intercepted it, before Wicks dislodged the ball which fell on top of his back as he tumbled to the ground. The ball rolled along Wicks’ back until it hit his arm and bounced back up into the air and he reached out and snagged it with one hand. After a pause, the referee signaled for the touchdown.

As you would expect, the play immediately went viral and there have been quite a few entertaining reactions from the sports world.

Even the official UVA football twitter account was confused as to how Wicks came up with the catch in real time.

SportsCenter included the slow-motion replays and simply said “Some TDs you can’t explain”. The reception is sure to make the #SCTopTen.

The ACC Network displayed the fantastic play as “a story in four parts” in picture form.

Naturally, there were several messages online conveying general disbelief that Wicks was able to turn that play into a touchdown catch, including tweets from Robert Griffin III and Sports Illustrated, among others.

Then, there were several journalists and sports media outlets who immediately made the call for the play to be named the “Catch of the Year.” You’ll hear no arguments from us on that one.

If a game-winning field goal drilling an upright as time expired is not the most infamous moment in a game, then there must have been quite a sensational play to steal the spotlight. Dontayvion Wicks certainly did just that.

Want to share your thoughts on this story? Join the conversation at Cavaliers Now Forums

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Doink! Miami Misses Field Goal and Virginia Takes Down the Canes in Thrilling 30-28 Victory

Virginia's Top Five Plays vs. Miami

Mamadi Diakite Claimed by the Thunder, Joins Ty Jerome in OKC