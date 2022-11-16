Virginia Football Game vs. Coastal Carolina Canceled

The Virginia football game against Coastal Carolina - originally scheduled for Saturday, November 19th in Charlottesville - has been canceled, as announced by the UVA athletics department on Wednesday morning.

The decision comes as a result of the tragic shooting of five students at the University of Virginia on Sunday night. The shooting resulted in the deaths of three UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry.

Click here for links to GoFundMe pages where you can donate to the families of the victims.

In a press conference with UVA head coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams on Tuesday afternoon, Williams said that a decision had not been made as to whether the game against Coastal Carolina would be played.

"We'll make it together," Williams said of the decision to have the game against Coastal. "It will be a discussion with Coach [Elliott] and the team. Obviously they're going through a lot, and we want to make sure they're involved as well. We'll use our best judgment, but it will be soon. We'll make a decision soon."

After a few team meetings on Tuesday night, Virginia has decided not to play its final home game of the season against Coastal Carolina.

No decision has been made yet as to whether Virginia will play its final game of the season at Virginia Tech on Saturday, November 26th in Blacksburg.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell released the following statement on the cancelation of the game:

"Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims' families, loved ones, friends, and the entire community of Charlottesville. While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play. Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVA."