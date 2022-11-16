Skip to main content

Virginia Football Game vs. Coastal Carolina Canceled

UVA will not play its final home game against Coastal on Saturday, while no decision has been made for the season finale at Virginia Tech
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia football game against Coastal Carolina - originally scheduled for Saturday, November 19th in Charlottesville - has been canceled, as announced by the UVA athletics department on Wednesday morning. 

The decision comes as a result of the tragic shooting of five students at the University of Virginia on Sunday night. The shooting resulted in the deaths of three UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry. 

Click here for links to GoFundMe pages where you can donate to the families of the victims.

In a press conference with UVA head coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams on Tuesday afternoon, Williams said that a decision had not been made as to whether the game against Coastal Carolina would be played.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We'll make it together," Williams said of the decision to have the game against Coastal. "It will be a discussion with Coach [Elliott] and the team. Obviously they're going through a lot, and we want to make sure they're involved as well. We'll use our best judgment, but it will be soon. We'll make a decision soon."

After a few team meetings on Tuesday night, Virginia has decided not to play its final home game of the season against Coastal Carolina. 

No decision has been made yet as to whether Virginia will play its final game of the season at Virginia Tech on Saturday, November 26th in Blacksburg. 

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell released the following statement on the cancelation of the game:

"Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims' families, loved ones, friends, and the entire community of Charlottesville. While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play. Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVA."

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott collects himself while answering a question from the media during a press conference regarding the deaths of three Cavaliers players from a shooting on the university grounds late Sunday night in Charlottesville.
Football

Tony Elliott Commemorates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry

By Matt Newton
Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the sideline during the UVA game against Louisville at Scott Stadium.
Football

No Decision Yet for Virginia Football Game vs. Coastal Carolina

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia RB Mike Hollins "Doing Well" After Second Surgery

By Matt Newton
helmets
Football

GoFundMe Verifies Fundraisers for Families of UVA Shooting Victims

By Matt Newton
Students and other members of the University of Virginia community gather for a vigil in front of Old Cabell Hall on the Lawn on Monday night in Charlottesville, Virginia following the fatal shootings of three UVA football players.
Football

In Aftermath of Shooting Tragedy, UVA Receives Outpouring of Support

By Matt Newton
A view of the game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Virginia Cavaliers in the third quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

Tony Elliott and Carla Williams Release Statements On UVA Shooting

By Matt Newton
A general view of the opening tip of the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the UNC-Greensboro Spartans at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers won 60-48.
Basketball

Virginia Cancels Basketball Game vs. Northern Iowa in Wake of Shooting

By Matt Newton
Virginia football players Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
Football

Three Virginia Football Players Killed in Shooting at UVA

By Matt Newton