Virginia Football Lands New Commitment From In-State Wide Receiver
After having such a remarkable season this year, it's no surprise that the Virginia Cavaliers are reeling in commitments from across the nation. Now heading to the ACC Championship Game, UVA has the opportunity to gain even more traction and credibility. However, they've already made quite an impressive name for themselves this year.
While Virginia's veteran talent has certainly been a strong point for the program, it's important to continue fostering the younger players and those who will soon begin their college football journey with UVA. As head coach, Tony Elliott, explained during his press conference last week:
"... I've been as emphatic as I possibly can. Now, I know there's going to be times in the game where you just say, hey, man, we need that veteran guy in there just because of the situation and the experience. But also, I think we've done a solid job of giving guys experience. And then the other thing, you've got to manage the four-game redshirt, too, for these young guys. So that becomes a little bit of a challenge. So I feel good about the direction that we're heading."
UVA Lands New Commit
Elliott is diligently working on adding to his roster, and his latest addition involves that of in-state athlete Isaiah Harris. The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver recently paid a visit to UVA, and it sounds like he clicked with the school instantaneously. Without much uncertainty, he committed to the Virginia Cavaliers' program. Harris now marks the 14th commit in the 2026 class and according to the 247Sports Composite, Harris is the No. 2109 player in the country, the No. 296th ranked receiver in the country, and the No. 50 player in the state of Virginia.
"I almost committed on the spot, Coach E was hype and Coach Cox was excited and ready to get to work," said Harris, per Jacquie Franciulli of 247 Sports. "It just feels like home. They see me having the chance to compete early and have the opportunity to become a guy at Virginia."
Over the summer, Harris had committed to Old Dominion, but he decommitted on Nov. 2. Now, he has found a home with UVA, and he could add some serious power to the mix. Adding him to the program will likely be another great payoff for Virginia; it will be interesting to see how he develops between now and his collegiate debut.
Originally from Charlottesville, it's only fitting that he lands close to come where he will have support from nearby. UVA has had several notable recruits commit this year, setting the program up for success down the line.