Virginia's Ja'son Prevard Expected To Transfer to Big 12 Football Program

The Virginia Cavaliers continue facing frustration with the transfer portal this offseason. After experiencing a substantial amount of success with it last year, fans were hoping to see head coach Tony Elliott navigate this time of year in a similar fashion. However, he's done anything but.

Virginia has a total of 18 outgoing transfers, while they only have six coming in. Among the many outgoing players, four have already found new homes, with the latest player being one of UVA's key defensive backs.

Prevard's New Commitment

Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'Son Prevard (10) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass as Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tony Freeman (0) chases in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Earlier today, it was announced that junior defensive back Ja'son Prevard has committed to Kansas State in the Big 12. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound star entering the portal was a major loss to Virginia, but as with most transfers, he was seeking out new opportunities. Now with the Wildcats, Prevard has the opportunity to continue growing with a new program under head coach Collin Klein.

Virginia cornerback Ja'Son Prevard is expected to transfer to Kansas State, a source tells @CBSSports.



The ACC Honorable Mention selection posted 24 tackles, 3 INTs and 5 PBUs in 2025. Recorded an 85.2 PFF grade. https://t.co/Zn4fvYYTe3 pic.twitter.com/JM5OyRO3xj — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 9, 2026

"He's made some really big plays and he knows that I feel like he's got more in the tank and I think he's, you know, each week he's getting better and he still has a ton of room to grow, but he just finds a way to make plays and we need him to be able to do that and I think he's starting to kind of create some energy and some confidence for the rest of the guys on defense to kind of follow suit and try to make some plays," Elliott stated back in October during a postgame press conference, in reference to Prevard's growth and impact during his 2025 campaign.

Throughout the season, he logged 24 total tackles and three interceptions with five pass breakups. Prevard comes with plenty of experience and skill, which Kansas State will greatly benefit from. Klein is the Wildcats' new head coach, and he has not hesitated to make waves in the portal. Prevard is now the second cornerback that Klein has been able to sign, but it's unlikely that he's done adjusting his roster at this time.

With Prevard officially out of the picture with no chance of returning to the Cavaliers, it's crunch time in Virginia — Elliott must start making some moves. His players are dropping off the board left and right, leaving wide gaps all over his field that need to be filled. There's still time to gain momentum, but the clock is ticking. When will Elliott finally jump in?

More Virginia Football News: