Virginia Football Post Spring Stock Report: Running Back

One of the top position groups for the Cavaliers is the running back role. They are deep, loaded, and talented at running back. There aren’t many holes to fill here for the Cavaliers. In this post-spring edition, we look at the running back room as a whole and one key player you shouldn’t forget about that could have a more defined role.

Starting Group

Starter: RB Jekail Middlebrook or RB Solomon Beebe or RB Peyton Lewis

Backups:

Xavier Brown

Noah Vaughn

Xay Davis

Jack Stevens

Noah Vaughn will be one to watch as a backup for the Cavaliers. He is another running back who was productive this spring for the Hoos, and looks like he will have a role for Virginia in some capacity next season. Vaughn has patiently waited for his turn and is starting to take advantage of his opportunities.

What is the latest

You can make the argument that Jekail Middlebrook has the lead as the main tailback with how he performed this past spring. He has been labeled the most consistent of the group so far. You still can count out Peyton Lewis or Solomon Beebe, who each bring their own element to the offense. I would say it is still up for grabs now that spring has concluded, and the starter will probably be announced in fall camp. The progress has been great so far, and something to continue to watch as they develop.

“It was good to see all of them be able to run the ball. You know, Noah (Vaughn) wasn't able to go today. He's got a little bit of inflammation in his knee, and so he wanted to be smart right there. And you know, Peyton (Lewis) was battling um you know, stomach flu for the last two days, and so just I think you saw what he's capable of, and when he's at full strength, you know, he probably finishes that run. It was good to see 21 (Jekail) Middlebrook get out there and let everybody else see cuz he's probably been the most consistent throughout the course of uh uh spring ball in terms of generating the big play. And the same thing with Solo (Solomon Beebe) and Zay. So, it's good to see all those guys get in there and not a ton of drop-off between, you know, any one of them that's out there, which is really encouraging for us,” said Elliot.

A New Trio

This is probably one of the most exciting positions to watch for Virginia, and for good reason. The running back room is loaded with talent and guys who can play different roles. For Virginia, they can keep them fresh throughout a long grueling season. There aren’t many better trios you will find in college football out of the backfield than what the Cavaliers have. The trio of Lewis, Middlebrook, and Beebe should lead to a lot of wins and allow Virginia quarterbacks to get more comfortable with each game.

“They're able to, you’re able to go through your progression. If it's not there, check it down to the back. One, they can catch it and secure the yardage to keep the offense ahead of the chains, but then also you see they can break a tackle, you know, slip a tackle, make a guy miss and turn it into from a short pass into a potential first down conversion or even longer,” said Elliot.