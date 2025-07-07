Virginia Football Releases Theme Game Schedule for 2025 Season
Virginia Athletics has officially released Virginia football's game theme schedule for the 2025 season. This year, the Hoos have seven home games and, therefore, seven themed games as the Cavaliers look to secure their first winning season since 2019. That said, here's the full list of themed games for 2025:
Saturday, August 30th: Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
Theme: Paint the Town Orange
Wear: Orange
For the fourth time in five years, the Cavaliers will open their season in orange threads as Virginia welcomes Coastal Carolina to Charlottesville. The Hoos defeated the Chanticleers in Conway, South Carolina, last year, 43-24, and will be looking for a similar result to start the year. The Cavaliers are 7-1 in their last eight home openers.
Saturday, September 13th: Virginia vs. William & Mary
Theme: UVA Strong
Wear: White
The Cavaliers bring back this theme for the third year in a row to honor Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry, who lost their lives in a tragic shooting on November 13th, 2022. The three have commemorative plaques on the stadium's north side along the "Legends Walk," their numbers 1, 15, and 41 are also displayed on the stadium's south side. Virginia football has asked fans to wear orange for the last two years, but this year they have flipped the theme to white. Virginia has won 12 of their last 13 meetings against the Tribe.
Saturday, September 20th: Virginia vs. Stanford
Theme: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day
Wear: N/A
For the third home game of the season, the Cavaliers open their ACC campaign against new ACC foe the Stanford Cardinals. The game honors season ticket holders who serve as the lifeblood of the Virginia football community. The two teams have never faced off in football.
Friday, September 26th: Virginia vs. Florida State
Theme: True Blue Game
Wear: Blue
Friday night lights.
To close out a three-week home stand, Virginia welcomes what is likely to be their toughest challenge of the year to date in Florida State. The Cavaliers defeated FSU's current quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, last season when he was a member of Boston College by a score of 24-14. During the game, Castellanos threw two interceptions. The game will be a blue out, a classic Virginia football theme.
Saturday, October 18th: Virginia vs. Washington State
Theme: Homecomings/ Breast Cancer Awareness
Wear: Pink
After a bye week, the Cavaliers host Washington State for Young Alumni Weekend, commonly known as YAR for Virginia alums, and Breast Cancer Awareness, a yearly theme nationwide. The two schools have never faced off on the gridiron.
Saturday, November 8th: Virginia vs. Wake Forest
Theme: Heroes Appreciation/ Family Weekend
Wear: Camo
For the second-to-last game of the season, the Cavaliers will once again have a Military Appreciation Day to honor the US Military, veterans, and Military families. The game is also Family Weekend in Charlottesville, as current students are encouraged to have their families travel to the grounds for the weekend. Last time out against the Demon Deacons, the Hoos came back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 31-30 in Winston-Salem.
Saturday, November 29th: Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Theme: Senior Day
Wear: N/A
Virginia hosts Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash to close out the season. The Hoos will look to claim their first win over the Hokies since 2019.
Virginia opens up its season on Saturday, August 30th, at 6 pm against Coastal Carolina.